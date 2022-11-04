East Lansing Film Festival Documentary: Jim Hoffmaster TV Actor

Here are some moments from the life of a successful TV actor. Jim Hoffmaster was:

Visiting his alma mater, Durand High School, when a young woman rushed over, smiling. She was meeting the guy who plays Kermit on Shameless, my favorite character on my favorite show.

At a street fair in North Lansing, doing one of her silly dances; the crowd cheered. This is as close as I’ve ever come to being harassed, he said later, over the phone.

And back home in Los Angeles, in a crowded studio. No, there are no fancy dinner parties. In fact, he never has guests and he sometimes eats soup straight from the can.

These scenes are in Acting Like Nothing is Wrong, the documentary that will close the East Lansing Film Festival on November 10. The contrasts will surprise viewers as they surprised the filmmaker.

He warned me what his apartment looked like, Jane Rosemont said, but it was still a bit of a shock.

And that brought up a key question in his mind: what does it mean to be successful?

By most standards, Hoffmaster succeeds perfectly. He had guest roles on 25 television shows and a recurring role on one: he was on 69 episodes of Shameless, more than half of the total.

It brings fame, but not the money to buy a house. When I came here, he says from Los Angeles, I was looking at the big houses and thinking, what would they do with all this space?

Rosemont’s documentary is a fascinating insight into an actor’s life even if it’s not what Rosemont expected. You have to go where the story takes you, she says.

She had seen short films about foster families. I thought I would have another way to do it. I could make it hopeful. Then she thought of Hoffmaster.

The Rosemonts Jane, photographer, and Dick, founder of Flat, Black and Circular had moved from Lansing to Santa Fe, New Mexico. While visiting Los Angeles, friends talked about Hoffmaster.

She had heard of him as a Lansing actor and had seen him clerk at Schuler Books in Okemos. Soon they were friends and he would recount his eventful childhood in foster care.

I come from a pretty stable background, said Rosemont, the youngest of eight children in Detroit, so that fascinated me. She started making a short film (her fourth) and soon had many more.

Eventually they would fly to West Virginia to meet relatives and maybe relatives. He also received his old records, including one that said: He’s retarded, (but) he can still be educated.

What emerged was a portrait of someone desperate for positive attention. He had it at Durand, where he was considered a good reader. I considered myself an intellectual, he recalls by telephone, then as an actor. After a summer theater workshop at Michigan State University, he decided to become an actor. I don’t remember having had an alternative.

He was planning on going to MSU, but forgot the part where you work hard and get good grades. Instead, he reached Lansing Community College at the perfect time. The theater program was flourishing; in a triumphant, 1982 Hair, he was one of the naked stars.

It was Berger the role that made Treat Williams a movie star. At the time, the long-haired Hoffmaster had a flair for Treat. A young woman described him as the guy all girls wanted.

Hoffmaster laughed when he heard about this comment from long ago. He was told he had a mild form of Crouzon syndrome, in which the skull forms abnormally. A cruel adoptive father called him Herman Munster; Hoffmaster describes his face as a Picasso painting.

But at the time, he was a leading man. The time I did Hair was as much a Lothario as I’ve ever been, he said. I was trying to date three women. It didn’t go well.

He was happy in his life in Lansing, working at Schuler by day and performing on stage by night. I always thought, this is the thing I want to do, but I’m always tired.

So in 2001 he moved out west to pursue acting full time. His car broke down, his money ran out, but he stayed.

His first good break was in a commercial, as a guy who needed a vacation in the Bahamas. This made him say But I’m a happy guy as pictures of sad bags appeared on screen.

There were a lot of auditions, a few roles, and a casting director who liked him. On the second or third try of Shameless, the guy came out and said, Jim. We’re going to get you on the show.

He did. Kermit was only on one episode the first season, three the second and two the third. But then he became a stable comedic force, a bar buddy to cheeky Frank (Willian H. Macy).

It gave Rosemont one of his favorite moments. Yes, it was fun coming home to Lansing, filming the Hoffmasters’ old theater friends (Jane Zussman, Bruce Bennett) and Schuler’s colleagues. But a highlight was filming on Warner’s (Brothers) lot.

Principal photography concluded in 2019; in editing, the world has changed. Shameless finally came to an end; so did Hoffmasters’ job at Weight Watchers, which didn’t need him for COVID-era virtual sessions.

But he persists. He was a pawnbroker on an episode of American Gigolo and a goddamn priest in a low-budget horror movie. Hes just filmed a food commercial (he can’t be precise) for Christmas.

He continues to audition, continues to go to festivals (including East Lansing). He continues to act as if nothing had happened.