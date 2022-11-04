WWE Reveals Full Weekly Schedule for WrestleMania Hollywood, Including WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver





By Jason PowellEditor of ProWrestling.net (@prowrestlingnet) STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles: – Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Saturday April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver – Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. Special combo tickets for the three-day event will be available this Monday, November 7 at 10 a.m. PT. WrestleMania 39 is going to Hollywood and takes place over two nights on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 live from SoFi Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. Fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have already planned to attend. Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated over $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Other WrestleMania Week events will be announced soon. Powell’s point of view: This appears to be the same pattern the company used for WrestleMania this year. Although times are not listed, it can only be assumed that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place after Smackdown, and the NXT Stand & Deliver will be a matinee show held the afternoon of WrestleMania Saturday. Listen to “Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast” on Spreaker.

