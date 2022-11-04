Weekend performances to catch at Northwestern and Evanston









If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some shows on the Northwestern campus and in Evanston you won’t want to miss. Northwestern Songwriters Association: Open Mic Room Louis 119 Friday 4:30 p.m. Ticket information not available at time of publication. SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters. Northwestern University Dance Marathon: Acapalooza Cahn Auditorium Friday 8 p.m. $5 for students, $10 for family members, plus credit card fees Featuring performances by a cappella student groups, NUDM hosts Acapalooza for a night of music, fun and promotion of its 2,023 grantees. Vertigo Productions: Things I wish I had said out loud Shanley Pavilion Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. pay what you can Written by NU student Nena Martins, this new play explores themes of family, homosexuality and femininity. Evanston SPACE: Amanda Shires: Take It Like A Man Tour with Honey Harper Evanston Space Doors open Saturday 7 p.m., start of the show 8 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door Violinist and singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will perform at Evanston SPACE this weekend with Honey Harper. Xiao Space: opening reception like a weed 1522 Greenleaf Street saturday 12 noon Ticket information not available at time of publication. Xiao Space will present an opening reception for Andrew Marvell’s visual spectacle, which explores how plants and flowers inhabit the environment and the human psyche. The Dolphin Show: 80th Annual Freshmen Cabaret: Before I Grow Up Lutkin Memorial Saturday 7 p.m. Ticket information not available at time of publication. The Dolphin Show will present its annual Freshman Cabaret, with this year’s show inviting audiences to reconnect with their youth. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son Fleetwood-Jourdain Theater Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. $30 This piece of Christopher Demos-Brown talks about the relationship of an estranged interracial couple after their son was detained by police for a traffic control incident. “American Son” will last until November 30. Imagine U: Me…Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall Josephine Louis Theater Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $15 for non-students, $6 upfront for NU students, $10 at the door for NU students Based on Patrick McDonnell’s book about Jane Goodall, this musical tells a child-friendly story about the activist’s early life. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @ash_goren Related stories: — Vertigo Productions’ spring show brings student dramatist’s work to life with “The Bloody Bricks and Blows of American Dream High” — Immerse yourself in the Dolphin Show, the nation’s largest student-produced musical — Sound Source: SWAN creates a community of songwriters on campus

