Harrison Ford walks through West Hollywood amid new details about his role in Captain America 4

Harrison Ford cut a fine figure as he stepped out in West Hollywood on Thursday, following his cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Captain America film.

The Hollywood icon, 80, looked better than ever as he donned a gray long sleeve top with dark denim jeans, paired with black dress shoes.

The star wore her gray locksstyled to the side and sported dark sunglasses on the daytime outing.

The Oscar-nominated actor, famous for playing Indiana Jones and Han Solo in the Star Wars films, will make his MCU debut in the 2024 film Captain America: New World Order as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Ford will play the role left vacant following the death of William Hurt earlier this year, as the late actor performed the role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War , 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and 2021’s Black Widow.

The film, which is set to be directed by Julius Onah, is set after the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A number of cast members from the series will portray their roles in the film, including Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore appearing on the Phase Zero Podcast earlier this week said he thinks Ford’s involvement in the MCU franchise “is going to be fantastic” and that he expects to see the Hollywood icon working alongside frontman Anthony Mackie.

“Harrison Ford, we couldn’t be more excited,” Moore said. “Obviously when Han Solo or Indiana Jones are involved in your movie, it just ups the game. So I was thrilled to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together.’

Ford’s casting as Ross has spurred speculation, as in the comic book series Ross’s character transforms into a villainous character known as the Red Hulk.

There will also be a standalone Thunderbolts movie starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. The film will see a group of villains recruited to go on missions for the government. It is set to be released on July 26, 2024, according to a fanpage.

Despite this, Harrison previously claimed that Marvel “killed” the success of its superhero movies by releasing too many of them.

The acting legend made the statement during a discussion about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, which is slated for release in 2023.

Harrison – who first starred as an adventurer in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark – said: “I don’t really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they want to see. hadn’t planned to see.”

“The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of success that worked the other way – they killed it.”

Harrison suggested he wouldn’t allow the franchise to follow the same path as the Marvel movies.

Speaking of their plans, Harrison said, “We’re not going to create another Indiana Jones unless we’re able to kill him.” We want it to be the best.

The actor also insisted that he wouldn’t commit to another Indiana Jones movie unless he was totally sold on the project.

He explained, “We’re determined to get it right before we do it.”

The Indiana Jones movie is set to arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023.