Q3 Peacock Survival Strategy | Hollywood breakdown

Major media companies report the number of subscribers to their streaming services in the third quarter. Netflix, had some recovery after losing nearly one million customers in the second quarter, while Paramount+ grows up to 46 million subscribers. And Peacock closes Q3 with 15 million paying customers. Kim Masters chats with Matt Belloni about the changes Peacock has put in place to survive.

Peacock couldn’t get traction

Masters Kim: When Peacock launched, they were ad-supported from the start, and it seemed like a good idea because now we see everyone copying this: Disney+ is bringing in ad-supported [tier], even Netflix. But Peacock failed to gain traction. He is disadvantaged by most notable competitors.

Not cutting bait, Peacock changes strategy

Mastery: I feel that there is a symbolic history in the decision to movement one of their shows which was actually Emmy nominated in 2021 Girls5eva on Netflix.

Matt Bellon: This is quite an interesting development as people have been waiting to see if Peacock will renew this show for a third season and it has been renewed, but on Netflix. And it’s an interesting deal because Netflix will exclusively air the new season, but it will share the previous two seasons with Peacock.

It’s something Netflix has done time and time again. It’s almost like a major league team looking at minor league players and saying okay what can we pick and put in front of 225 million subscribers and do [it] big?

They did it with Youwhich was a lifetime show, then left, went to Netflix and went big. They did it with Cobra Kaiwhich was a YouTube show for two seasons and then it got huge and Emmys named on Netflix. They did it with Manifestwhich was a serialized show, and it continued Netflix and became huge.

So [Peacock is] see this as an opportunity. It almost feels like they’re not necessarily cutting the bait, but changing their strategy.

The delicate transition to streaming

Mastery: There’s a lot of pressure there. All of these companies are seeing the money they used to get, which was so reliable, from their more traditional legacy corporate network channels, the cable channels down, down, down.

The trick is to smoothly transition to streaming as those revenues decline. That’s what David Zaslav has to do at Warner Bros. Discovery, and everyone with historical media activity should do so [that]except for Sony which is not allowed to own any type of channel as it is owned by foreigners.

So that’s the transition they have to make.

Peacock invests in comfort food programming

Mastery: We talked [the] pressure on Comcast and NBCUniversal to get bigger, to get a deal done, and this deal with Peacock not working out only adds to that pressure.

belloon: [Peacock is] leaning into the kind of comfort food and things that could generate an audience. The things that worked on Peacock are obviously NFL. They have Sunday Night Football, so it works there. They have Premier League Soccer. They have WWE. They made a OK last week to bring a Hallmark-branded channel to Peacock, to have more of those Hallmark movies and Hallmark’s kind of comfort food.

So they get more populated than trying to elevate the Peacock boat by having other branded stuff there. That, to me, sounds like they’re going to do fewer originals and more prestige-driven comedies and dramas that just don’t seem to work.

Mastery: I’ll just mention that Girls5eva is a fun show. It’s a good show. He has great talent. We had showrunner Meredith Scardino in a previous episode, so I’m happy for them that they found a home.

Maybe that’s a plus for all of this, not so much for Peacock, but for people who like funny comedies.

