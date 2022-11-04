Bollywood and Kollywood audiences are eagerly awaiting the OTT release of Brahmastra: Part One – Siva and Ponniyin Selvan – 1, respectively. Their long wait has come to an end as the movies are now available on OTT platforms.

While Brahmastra made its digital debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, Ponniyin Selvan found its way to Amazon Prime Video. Both films can be viewed in major Indian languages. But, PS-1 is not available in Hindi and there is no word about it.

Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmasta and Mani Ratnam directed PS-1. Both films wowed audiences in theaters and we have to wait to hear how they will entertain OTT viewers. Keep watching this space for more exciting updates.

