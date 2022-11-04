Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha talks about bullying and body shaming

There is no perfect body, believes Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has lived most of her adult life and adolescence deriding her weight and height.

We live in a society where we can be ridiculed not just for your body, but for everything, Sinha said in a phone interview with Gulf News.

The daughter of legendary actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha claims she was always that girl who was asked to dance in the back row because she didn’t look a certain way.

Whether you are blond, dark, tall, short, thin or very thin, you are likely to be ashamed of your body. Even very thin people are ashamed of their bodies and that’s incredibly sad, she added.

Sonakshi Sinha has always been good about himself

Also, social media trolling and unfiltered remarks that are posted without any responsibility haven’t helped either.

Social media has played a huge role in person shaming where people think they can say anything to anyone on a public platform. Our new Double XL movie will hopefully remind those faceless strangers to be nice and kind to people who don’t conform to normal beauty and body standards. We don’t even know who set these impossible standards anyway, Sinha said.

Double XL, out now in cinemas across the UAE, is her new comedy starring actress and friend Huma Qureshi, who also co-produced a film for the first time in her career.

It’s a very personal film for both of us. We want to remind everyone that women are body shamed and criticized for a lot of things, but that shouldn’t stop you from chasing your dreams. Don’t let anyone pull you back, Sinha said. Qureshi and Sinha have always challenged the stereotypes attached to the perfect Bollywood heroine material. They are not thin and have always advocated for body positivity.

Actress Huma Qureshi Becomes Producer For The First Time With “Double XL,” Featuring Sonakshi Sinha And Herself

It’s a story of fierce plus-size girls and I know a lot of people, regardless of gender, will relate to our film,” Sinha said.

Sinha, who made a spectacular Bollywood debut with Salman Khan as the village belle in the all-time blockbuster Dabangg, reveals an interesting stat on her career chart.

I had some of my greatest successes when I was my most voluptuous and heaviest weight. I can look this good even when I weigh 75 kilos or as low as 60 kilos. So who’s to say what works at what weight? When I lost weight, I always did it on my own terms and conditions because I wanted to. I’ve always believed in living my life on my own terms, Sinha said.

But there is one thing that has always irritated her. In interviews and profiles, she is always portrayed as that actress who lost over 30 pounds before making her acting debut. Her acting skills and sunny personality are rarely the focal points.

People are still talking about my 30 pound weight loss in particular. This is the opening conversation for any interview. But I’ve been here 10-12 years and working constantly, so I think it’s time for people to let go! I actually always wanted to be a role model for all those young people who are body ashamed When I was growing up I had no one to tell me everything was going to be ok and height/weight didn’t matter importance, Sinha said. Interestingly, Sinha was overweight by traditional height and weight standards during her teenage years, but she was very athletic and athletic, indicating that she was never unhealthy or ill.

Sonakshi Sinha

I’m not promoting obesity or telling you that you shouldn’t exercise, but remember that there are many people who are overweight for medical reasons. When I was young, I played sports very well and was active. Sometimes they laugh at them through no fault of their own. All I have to say is that you have to accept yourself and learn to love yourself in any form, Sinha said.

Ironically, the idea of ​​Double XL revolved around two plus-size women finding their worth in everything else, but their looks started with a lavish slice of cake. Qureshi and Sinha are both thick friends who lounge in the living room of elders and lament all the extra weight they were carrying after the COVID-19 lockdown. Qureshis’ actor-producer brother Saqib and their mutual friend Zaheer Iqbal were in the same room and overheard the young women talking at length about how to work things out by eating healthy and getting on the right track.

But while we were saying it we saw a slice of cake in front of us and we both ate it happily with no guilt in the world and that’s when Saqib said people would watch a movie about us which we’re so comfortable in our skins,” Sinha said laughing. And since all great ideas in the world can involve a delicious slice of cake, Qureshi jumped at the idea of ​​working together.

So first we were cast in the movie and then we got the script in our hands,” Sinha said with a laugh.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi

Double XL is also considered a film that explores the theme of sisterhood and solidarity among women. Bollywood is known for rolling out cursed romances or buddy movies around men mostly.

People rarely talk about friendships between women on the big screen In a recent interview, someone just told Huma and I that women are often each other’s worst enemies and we threw ourselves at him for saying those words. When a guy fights with a guy on the big screen, he’s called macho, but when women argue, it’s mean. This image of women fighting each other is so outdated and wrong, Sinha said.

Double XL is a celebration of sisterhood and friendship between two like-minded women considered social misfits.

When asked if she’s ever gotten into getting that revenge body after a nasty breakup, Sinha was painfully honest.

No man is worth giving up food. I have my priorities, Sinha said. She’s also just as fierce when producers or directors subtly ask her to lose weight to better fit a role.

Losing three or four kilos is not going to make a difference for this character, I remind them. They should want me for what I bring to the table! I refuse to be under such pressure, Sinha said.

And acting in a movie like Double XL was cathartic, Sinha says. Playing a role in this film reminded her of her college days where she was sidelined for being overweight.

Sonakshi Sinha studied fashion design before breaking into acting with the Salman Khan-directed crime drama “Dabangg”

I was studying fashion design in an environment where people value your appearance a lot My weight was not optimal by fashion industry standards I remember at an annual fashion show , I wanted to walk the ramp but I was always asked to fix the lights or take care of the music. I was too fat, they said, and such remarks accompany you all your life. And by playing that role in Double XL, he came back and helped me play the character better, Sinha said.

If successful, she would like to remind all the impressionable young women who are bombarded with airbrushed images of celebrities daily to be confident in their own skin.

I want to be that role model telling women everywhere to own their bodies, no matter what size they are, Sinha said.

