Entertainment
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha talks about bullying and body shaming
There is no perfect body, believes Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has lived most of her adult life and adolescence deriding her weight and height.
We live in a society where we can be ridiculed not just for your body, but for everything, Sinha said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
The daughter of legendary actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha claims she was always that girl who was asked to dance in the back row because she didn’t look a certain way.
Whether you are blond, dark, tall, short, thin or very thin, you are likely to be ashamed of your body. Even very thin people are ashamed of their bodies and that’s incredibly sad, she added.
Also, social media trolling and unfiltered remarks that are posted without any responsibility haven’t helped either.
Social media has played a huge role in person shaming where people think they can say anything to anyone on a public platform. Our new Double XL movie will hopefully remind those faceless strangers to be nice and kind to people who don’t conform to normal beauty and body standards. We don’t even know who set these impossible standards anyway, Sinha said.
Double XL, out now in cinemas across the UAE, is her new comedy starring actress and friend Huma Qureshi, who also co-produced a film for the first time in her career.
It’s a very personal film for both of us. We want to remind everyone that women are body shamed and criticized for a lot of things, but that shouldn’t stop you from chasing your dreams. Don’t let anyone pull you back, Sinha said. Qureshi and Sinha have always challenged the stereotypes attached to the perfect Bollywood heroine material. They are not thin and have always advocated for body positivity.
It’s a story of fierce plus-size girls and I know a lot of people, regardless of gender, will relate to our film,” Sinha said.
Sinha, who made a spectacular Bollywood debut with Salman Khan as the village belle in the all-time blockbuster Dabangg, reveals an interesting stat on her career chart.
I had some of my greatest successes when I was my most voluptuous and heaviest weight. I can look this good even when I weigh 75 kilos or as low as 60 kilos. So who’s to say what works at what weight? When I lost weight, I always did it on my own terms and conditions because I wanted to. I’ve always believed in living my life on my own terms, Sinha said.
But there is one thing that has always irritated her. In interviews and profiles, she is always portrayed as that actress who lost over 30 pounds before making her acting debut. Her acting skills and sunny personality are rarely the focal points.
People are still talking about my 30 pound weight loss in particular. This is the opening conversation for any interview. But I’ve been here 10-12 years and working constantly, so I think it’s time for people to let go! I actually always wanted to be a role model for all those young people who are body ashamed When I was growing up I had no one to tell me everything was going to be ok and height/weight didn’t matter importance, Sinha said. Interestingly, Sinha was overweight by traditional height and weight standards during her teenage years, but she was very athletic and athletic, indicating that she was never unhealthy or ill.
I’m not promoting obesity or telling you that you shouldn’t exercise, but remember that there are many people who are overweight for medical reasons. When I was young, I played sports very well and was active. Sometimes they laugh at them through no fault of their own. All I have to say is that you have to accept yourself and learn to love yourself in any form, Sinha said.
Ironically, the idea of Double XL revolved around two plus-size women finding their worth in everything else, but their looks started with a lavish slice of cake. Qureshi and Sinha are both thick friends who lounge in the living room of elders and lament all the extra weight they were carrying after the COVID-19 lockdown. Qureshis’ actor-producer brother Saqib and their mutual friend Zaheer Iqbal were in the same room and overheard the young women talking at length about how to work things out by eating healthy and getting on the right track.
But while we were saying it we saw a slice of cake in front of us and we both ate it happily with no guilt in the world and that’s when Saqib said people would watch a movie about us which we’re so comfortable in our skins,” Sinha said laughing. And since all great ideas in the world can involve a delicious slice of cake, Qureshi jumped at the idea of working together.
So first we were cast in the movie and then we got the script in our hands,” Sinha said with a laugh.
Double XL is also considered a film that explores the theme of sisterhood and solidarity among women. Bollywood is known for rolling out cursed romances or buddy movies around men mostly.
People rarely talk about friendships between women on the big screen In a recent interview, someone just told Huma and I that women are often each other’s worst enemies and we threw ourselves at him for saying those words. When a guy fights with a guy on the big screen, he’s called macho, but when women argue, it’s mean. This image of women fighting each other is so outdated and wrong, Sinha said.
Double XL is a celebration of sisterhood and friendship between two like-minded women considered social misfits.
When asked if she’s ever gotten into getting that revenge body after a nasty breakup, Sinha was painfully honest.
No man is worth giving up food. I have my priorities, Sinha said. She’s also just as fierce when producers or directors subtly ask her to lose weight to better fit a role.
Losing three or four kilos is not going to make a difference for this character, I remind them. They should want me for what I bring to the table! I refuse to be under such pressure, Sinha said.
And acting in a movie like Double XL was cathartic, Sinha says. Playing a role in this film reminded her of her college days where she was sidelined for being overweight.
I was studying fashion design in an environment where people value your appearance a lot My weight was not optimal by fashion industry standards I remember at an annual fashion show , I wanted to walk the ramp but I was always asked to fix the lights or take care of the music. I was too fat, they said, and such remarks accompany you all your life. And by playing that role in Double XL, he came back and helped me play the character better, Sinha said.
If successful, she would like to remind all the impressionable young women who are bombarded with airbrushed images of celebrities daily to be confident in their own skin.
I want to be that role model telling women everywhere to own their bodies, no matter what size they are, Sinha said.
Don’t miss it!
Double XL has now been released in cinemas in the United Arab Emirates.
Did you know?
*Sonakshi Sinha has become a famous beauty entrepreneur with her own line of nail polish.
I wanted to do this for years and it finally happened, Sinha said.
* Sonakshi Sinha has several projects underway, including a series with Reema Kagti which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December and a horror comedy in January next year.
|
Sources
2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-star-sonakshi-sinha-opens-up-about-being-bullied-and-body-shamed-1.91707999
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha talks about bullying and body shaming
- No. 10 field hockey cruises past Smith in NEWMAC semifinal, 5-0
- 21 fashion choices up to 60% off
- Hong Kong stocks up 7%; Asian markets mixed ahead of US jobs report
- Bollywood after Vijay Devarakonda | cinejosh.com
- Recent Bollywood and Kollywood giants make their OTT debut
- Men’s Tennis Adds Georgia Tech Invite For Kamrowski And Matsuoka
- CREW vows to prosecute Donald Trump if he runs for president, citing 14th Amendment
- Kim Kardashian shares insight into her extreme weight-loss mission for the Marilyn Monroe dress
- German Olaf Scholz meets China’s Xi Jinping on trade | New
- Imran Khan, wounded in the leg, accuses the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the ISI
- The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is determined to continue to build the strength of the Navy