Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo that not everything AOC said was accurate after the actor begged him to quit Twitter following criticism from lawmakers





Elon Musk; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSusan Walsh/Associated Press; Andrew Harnik, Pool/Associated Press Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a falling out this week after he took over Twitter.

After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says.

Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of playing games with him for saying something he didn’t like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted to actor Mark Ruffalo on Saturday not to believe everything Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, capping a week-long dispute between the congresswoman and Twitter’s new owner. Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, slammed Musk on Wednesday after saying he plans to start charging Twitter users $8 a month for verification and other special features. “Lmao at a billionaire seriously trying to sell people the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually an $8/month subscription plan,” she said. tweetedcausing a brief Answer from Musk: “Your feedback is appreciated, pay $8 now.” The feud continued as Musk shared a screenshot campaign merch from Ocasio-Cortez with a $58 price tag for a circled sweatshirt. She replied saying his employees are unionized, calling Musk a “union buster with an ego problem.” Ocasio-Cortez later said she was “conveniently” having problems with his Twitter account following discussions with Musk. In a Tweetershe accused Musk of having her account blocked for saying something he didn’t like and questioning his stated commitment to free speech. Mark Ruffalo got involved on Friday, retweet Ocasio-Cortez and begging Musk to quit Twitter: “Elon. Please, for the sake of decency, quit Twitter, give the keys to someone who does this like a real job and keep leading Tesla and SpaceX. You’re destroying your credibility. It’s just not pretty.” Musk responded Thursday, again turning to Ocasio-Cortez: “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.” Ruffalo, who is also an activist and has championed a number of liberal causes over the years, tweeted return: “Maybe so.” “That’s why having robust filters for misinformation/misinformation and credible verified users has been a popular feature for people and advertisers. We need those safeguards to make sure it’s information otherwise the app loses credibility, just like you do. And people leave,” he said. The story continues Musk and Ocasio-Cortez have frequently confronted in the past, including on unionization and freedom of expression. But other public figures also expressed concerns about potential changes to content moderation and spoke out against plans to charge $8 per month for the updated Twitter Blue subscription, which was already deployment from Saturday. Earlier in the week, Musk exchanged tweets with author Steven King, who criticized an early suggestion for the subscription cost to be $20 per month. Other celebrities, including producer Shonda Rhimes and singer Sara Bareilles, have announced that they are exit the application shortly after Musk’s takeover last week. A representative for Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Read the original article at Business Intern

