Varun Dhawan wants to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; says Hindi movies are getting their asses kicked right now : Bollywood News





Last seen in Jugjug Jeeyo which managed to garner a good response at the box office, Varun Dhawan is set to return to the big screen in Bhediya. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar of a werewolf and is very excited to play him on screen. Recently, when asked about the comparison of Hindi and southern movies, the actor mentioned that Hindi movies get their ass kicked on screen. He has also expressed his desire to work with some of the biggest filmmakers in the Southern industry including S.S. Rajamouli, Lokesh Kanagaraj and S Shankar. Varun Dhawan wants to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj; said hindi movies are getting their ass kicked right now Varun Dhawan recently revealed to India Today that the Hindi film industry should learn from its southern counterpart and how films like kantara and KGF can inspire better cinema. He said that Indian films are doing very well… If kantara is very well or KGF 2 Where VikramName, we should take inspiration from these films and try to work with each other. This is the best thing for Indian movies to develop right now. I know it sounds really easy right now because Hindi movies are getting their ass kicked right now. So maybe it's a good time and an easy answer for me to say that. I always wanted to make films in Telugu, Tamil and Bhediya will also be released in Telugu and Tamil. Meanwhile, the actor also mentioned the kind of celebrity Bollywood stars see in the South and how they are welcomed with open hearts. Citing the example of KGF Chapter 2he shared, "I don't know why people forget that KGF 2 also had Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in it. Why do you forget it too? They are also loved there and we love all the actors there too. Just looking for inspiration…I think Allu Arjun is amazing and Yash did a good job with KGF. Even now, if you see, kantara, the way the film was written, directed and starred by the same person, Rishab Shetty. People can divide us, but we're one country and it's a good time to collaborate because cinema, in general, we're going through a big transition everywhere." Come Bhediyathe film also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal among others and is set to release on November 25. Read also:Varun Dhawan talks about suffering from vestibular hypofunction; Said, we just run in this race, nobody asks why

