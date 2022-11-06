



Yasmin Finney, who will play the new Doctor Who companion Rose, teases the show’s highly inclusive upcoming episodes. Finney is a 19-year-old English actress, best known for her role as Elle Argent in Netflix’s coming-of-age romantic comedy series. Heart stroke. She was officially chosen Doctor Who as a new companion last May, portraying a woman named Rose, who serves as a companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. She will make her debut in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, premiering in November 2023. VIDEO OF THE DAY Rose is a household name for Doctor Who viewers, as Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) served as the first companion in Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, the series’ modern-era premiere, as the series originally premiered in 1963 received a reboot in 2005. Many wondered if Finney’s character was somehow the same Rose viewers were familiar with, though some speculated she was the daughter of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), who are also set to reprise their roles for the anniversary special. Finney has confirmed that her character Rose is a transgender woman, marking another milestone in Doctor Whoinclusiveness. Related: The Power of the Doctor Was Doctor Who’s Greatest Multi-Doctor StoryIn an interview with vogueFinney talked more about his role in Doctor Who. The Heart stroke the actor expressed his enthusiasm for his role which “change the world“, while congratulating the showrunners of the iconic franchise for the very inclusive new episodes to come. Check out what Finney shared below: It will change the world. All I can say is that I feel so honored to be seen by Russell… I remember growing up idolizing him. In this “very inclusive” iteration, I’m happy to be the representation of a show that means so much to so many people. How the new doctor who is making major advances in representation Finney’s cast Doctor Who marks a big step forward in representation because, while the show has already featured openly transgender actors on the show with Bethany Black’s 474, the Heart stroke actor marked the first-ever casting of a transgender woman in a major role on the show. In addition, his casting coincides with the casting of Doctor Whois the very first gay doctor, as Neil Patrick Harris says, Gatwa will be the first gay incarnation of the character. Additionally, Gatwa will be the first Rwandan-Scottish actor to play the Doctor. These additions to Doctor Who mark an exciting new era of representation in the show, especially as it has fallen behind in the realm of inclusivity and representation. It was only in 2017 that Doctor Who debuted her first lesbian companion with Pearl Mackie’s Bill Potts, the same year also being the first time in the franchise to debut the first-ever female doctor with Jodie Whittaker. Meanwhile, Doctor Who’The first Muslim lesbian companion, Yaz (Mandip Gill), only arrived next. Needless to say, since 1963, Doctor Who fell into the habit of choosing straight white men with straight girlfriends as love interests, but while he’s made strides in inclusivity over the years, the show’s upcoming era will be his most big step forward so far as it gives viewers a long-awaited gay doctor and transgender companion. Next: Doctor Who’s Biggest Budget May Revive Old RTD Story Ideas Source: vogue

