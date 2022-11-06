Netflix’s The Crown Called ‘Colorless and Dull’ by Hollywood Critics | royal | New





Daniel D’Addario of Hollywood showbiz bible Variety said the series was “his weakest outing yet”. The Chief Television Critic added: “A generally scattered and fuzzy show is less disciplined than ever.”

The show, which airs on Wednesday, has already faced criticism for continuing to blur the lines between truth and fiction. Many have asked for a disclaimer to say it’s not 100% accurate, but early previews of the show, made available to critics last week, carried no such warning. The Netflix producer stuck to his line that The Crown is “based on historical events”. Mr D’Addario points to a plotline from the Queen’s famous Christmas show annus horribilis, which in the show sees the Queen paying homage to her sister Margaret. Mr D’Addario said: “The real talk is online. No equally grateful mention of his family, in these terms or any other, exists. “It’s not unethical, exactly – The Crown isn’t fact and doesn’t present itself as such – but it’s an excess that betrays the game.”

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, said audiences know there is dramatic license. She said: “It is clearly fictional. I feel like the audience knows that, because there are actors playing roles. “I’ve never watched The Crown and thought, ‘This is a documentary’ or ‘That’s obviously true’.” But two former prime ministers, royal correspondents and historians have questioned its accuracy. In the absence of a warning, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “I think Netflix is ​​negligent. I understand the program people are going to make that clear. In the new series, Prince Charles seeks the support of Prime Minister Tony Blair to help him marry Camilla. But Sir Tony recently said his scenes were “complete and utter rubbish”.

The new season also features Charles holding a secret meeting with Sir John Major over the Queen’s abdication. However, the former Prime Minister maintains that this never happened. Mr Cole said the word ‘abdication’ was taboo in the Royal Family following the debacle of Edward VIII. He said: “When I was royal correspondent, I said the one thing we can count on is that an abdication will never happen. “The Queen will see it because she made her coronation vow, not to the government but to God, and it was a contract between her and the Almighty. And

she was always going to be queen until her last breath. Another former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, said there was now less appetite for such drama. “People’s moods have changed since the Queen’s death, including their attitude towards the current King Charles. “It actually drew people’s attention to the continuity and stability of the Royal Family. It was such a smooth transition. So very well handled in part by the Queen herself as she made it clear that Camilla had to being queen consort. It was just very quiet. “I also think that in the current political climate, you realize that it’s quite comforting to have stability somewhere in the country.” A royal historian said it was ‘disappointing’ when dramas about real people and events failed to tell the facts and left viewers feeling ‘betrayed’.

Miranda Carter, historical biographer and novelist, added: “There is a thing with historical stories. You are expected to be told the truth and sometimes with soap operas they muddle things up or they have actually made up something that has no basis in truth. “You end up thinking, ‘Oh, that’s a bit of a shame, I thought that was true’.” Miranda appears in Royal Mob, a television drama documentary that reveals the story of the Royal Family told through the lives of Queen Victoria’s four favorite granddaughters, the Hesse sisters, the children of her late daughter, Princess Alice. It will air tomorrow at 9 p.m. on Sky History. The budget for The Crown, considered the most expensive television series in history, has been estimated at £230 million in total. A Netflix spokesperson said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. “The fifth series is a fictional dramatization, imagining what might have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – a decade already scrutinized and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

