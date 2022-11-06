Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have had a baby girl! Bollywood celebrities give them warm greetings
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl today, November 6. Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on social media.
Celebrities and fans couldn’t contain their excitement when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their daughter on social media. At HN Reliance Hospital, the couple gave birth to a daughter, their first child. The Kapoors and the Bhatts celebrate by welcoming the newest member of the family.
Early in the morning, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt accompanied Ranbir and Alia as they arrived at the hospital. Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, as well as grandfather Mahesh Bhatt, are delighted.
For months, Ranbir and Alia had been preparing for the birth of the child. While discussing the subject, Ranbir claimed that he and Alia were somewhat conflicted over a book Alia had read and wished he had read as well. Contrary to this, Ranbir said, “Listen, books won’t teach us how we’re going to raise our child; let’s experience it when it happens.”
The time for reading is now over and the new parents of B-Town must get to work!
Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, among others, took to social media to express their happiness to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Anushka was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the couple on their latest achievement. With the heartwarming message, “Congratulations to the parents and much love and blessings to the little girl,” she shared Alia’s announcement on her Instagram story.
Mother-to-be Bipasha also sent a sweet message to her official Instagram account wishing Alia and Ranbir “God bless the baby girl. Congratulations Alia Bhatt and Ranbir.”
“Congratulations mom dad, it is the greatest gift from God that you are blessed with much love for the little princess may God bless your beautiful family,” comedian-actor Kapil Sharma wrote in the comments section of the post. Dalia.
Riteish Deshmukh, actor and director, also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram “Many congratulations!!!!! Dear Ranbir and @aliaabhatt, the most amazing journey of your life begins now, huge love.”
First published: 06 November 2022, 03:51 IST
|
