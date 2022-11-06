BTS’ V back to acting with Squid Game 2? ARMY wants to see Kim Taehyung in a romantic K-drama





Image source: TWITTER/TAEGUIDE, SUGAMIHONEY BTS V aka Kim Taehyung BTS’ V back at the cinema? Well, that’s something ARMY has been waiting to hear for a long time, especially since BTS members – Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung – have confirmed. went into the army. While the K-pop star has yet to make an official announcement about his acting move, according to several Korean outlets, Kim Taehyung is working on an acting project. Some fans have even speculated that he could be seen in Squid Game 2. V, who is currently busy with his album, was seen in the K-drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet in 2016 alongside Park Seo- joon and Choi Woo-shik. The news of Kim Taehyung’s acting move sent ARMY into a frenzy. “Kmedia reported that according to officials, V is working hard with the plan to release an album with his own details at the end of the year and shows a steady interest in acting activities!! KTH1 IS COMING… ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING,” one social media user tweeted. Another said, “A KTH1 AND DRAMA WE GET BEFORE THE YEAR IS END??? ARE WE EVEN READY FOR WHAT KIM TAEHYUNG IS ABOUT TO LEAVE!! calamari maybe.. KTH1 IS COMING ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING #KimTaehyung #BTSV #BTS.” m/BTSArmy_47/status/1589082551523893249?s=20&t=AYwDKxophczPBPtZNYm0pA} Meanwhile, the seven members of popular South Korean music group BTS are eager to perform their military service, with the oldest member Jin soon initiating the process. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band’s management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reunite as a unit again around 2025 following their service commitment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. Jin, who will turn 30 in December, will begin formalities once his solo album release commitments are complete. According to the company, other members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — plan to perform their military service based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on hiatus as a unit, with each member pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year. Don’t miss these: Alia Bhatt admitted to hospital? Actress and Ranbir Kapoor announce they will soon be welcoming a baby Alia Bhatt pregnant with baby bump is the most beautiful future mother | PICTURES Latest entertainment news

