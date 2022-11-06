Virginia families urge revival of child tax credit





RICHMOND It’s been about a year since families in Virginia received funds from the US Child Tax Credit, and they want it reinstated. According to a study by Columbia Universitythe child tax credit kept more than 3.7 million children out of poverty in December 2021. The study also found that in January this year, the child poverty rate could rise from 12 .1% to about 17.1%. Virginia kindergarten teacher and Fairfax County Teachers’ Federation member Melissa Keebaugh said she’s felt the effects firsthand and seen them at her school. She said restoring the child tax credit would have many benefits for children and families. “I think we would see our kids a lot more without having food instability,” Keebaugh said. “It would give them access to better housing, to safer housing. I’m sure there would then be an advantage for the schools because they could invest more money in that. Keebaugh’s personal benefit from the child tax credit was to be able to pay for after-school care costs for his daughter. Initially, when the Child Tax Credit first came into existence, she said she wasn’t sure, but said she saw its importance for families trying to make ends meet. According to the Coalition on Human Needsthere was a 31% increase from 2021 to 2022 in the number of households with children reporting that they always did not have enough to eat. In her work as a kindergarten teacher, Keebaugh said she sees families struggling with food insecurity. Herndon Elementary School, where she works, has a program that provides families with bags of easy-to-prepare food over the weekend. Since the end of the child tax credit, she noted that the needs of the program have increased. “Since the Child Tax Credit all but disappeared, our claim numbers have doubled,” Keebaugh said. “And, in fact, right now we have a waiting list for our students who need these food resources.” With rising inflation and high prices, Keebaugh said things only got more complicated. She said she finds being able to do things with her family isn’t as affordable as it used to be.

https://wydaily.com/news/2022/11/06/virginia-families-urge-revival-of-child-tax-credit/

