Bollywood celebrities shower Alia and Ranbir with wishes as they welcome baby girl

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]November 6 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the proud parents of a baby girl and as the couple broke the news on social media, celebrities and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Alia took to her Instagram to share the news. In the post, she wrote, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – Blessed obsessed PARENTS!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Many B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to share congratulatory messages for new parents.

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the little girl.”



Bipasha Basu wrote, “God bless the little girl. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir.”



Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Ooooooooooffffff!! Happier today. Proud parents of the cutest baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already.”



Soni Razdan, veteran actor and mother of Alia Bhatt, wrote, “Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed…thank you life.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Congratulations Alia and Ranbir”.



Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations! I wish you both so much joy and happiness. Lots of love for the little girl.”



Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulations Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor, may the newborn baby be blessed with an abundance of happiness and joy.



Actor Pooja Bhatt wrote, “And just like that, the world is illuminated with light.”



The “Brahmastra” couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 p.m. today.

The couple checked into Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, raising eyebrows as the baby arrived.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the hospital.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their wedding, the couple treated their fans to such a big surprise. (ANI)

