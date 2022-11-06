“Bollywood needs Yash more than Yash needs Bollywood”, Yash’s answer to Sardesais’ question is GOLD

India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022 had Rocking Star Yash as one of its main draws. Yash was involved in a long conversation with Rajdeep Sardesai. The subjects particularly varied in the field of cinema since Yash also spoke about his journey and his inspirations and even gave a hint about his impending projects. Bollywood is in a lull at the moment and some Hindi hits are coming from Southern industries. Rajdeep Sardesai had a few questions and Yash had an interesting answer.

“Bollywood needs Yash more than Yash needs Bollywood”

Rajdeep Sardesai made a strong comment that the Hindi film industry needs Yash more than the actor needs the industry. However, Yash was quick to water down the mention. First, he stated that he does not believe in the concept of Bollywood or Sandalwood and felt that all films made in India belong to the Indian film industry.

Regarding Bollywood’s poor form and rise, Yash commented, “I’m nobody. As an actor, every Friday you have to prove yourself. If someone does a better job, people across the country will definitely accept it and things will turn around.

‘Yash’s Golden Hold’

Yash also spoke about the state of South Indian industries before the pan-Indian revolution. At that time, Yash mentioned that actors from the south wanted to be treated the same as an actor from other industries.

Now that they are getting respect, Yash said they cannot disrespect Bollywood stars as they are not well now. The KGF actor admitted that the final decision is up to the public. He said that audiences don’t really care where the content comes from and will consume it only on merit.

On the work front, Yash revealed that he hasn’t made a decision about his next one yet. He also gave an update that KGF Chapter 3 won’t be happening anytime soon.