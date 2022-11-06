Fans bid farewell to actor Sorapong at royal sponsored cremation





published: Nov 6, 2022, 4:00 PM



Duangduen Jithaisong stands in front of a picture of her husband, late actor Sorapong Chartree, at Somdej Phra Putthajarn Foundation, widely known as Wat Sorapong, in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert) NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fans flocked to a temple built by Sorapong Chartree to pay their last respects to one of the country’s greatest and most beloved actors. People began queuing in the early afternoon for antigen tests outside the Somdej Phra Putthajarn Foundation in Pak Chong district before being allowed into the premises to bid a final farewell to Sorapong . The Somdej Phra Putthajarn Foundation in Pak Chong, widely known as Wat Sorapong, is the temple built by the former actor, a devout Buddhist throughout his life. Somsri Klaopho, 60, from Chokchai district in Nakhon Ratchasima province, was among the fans determined to fire his beloved actor and vowed to follow his example by doing good deeds. “I was very sad because of the loss of Soraphong. A good person like him is hard to find,” said Ms. Somsri, who was at the temple with a dozen friends. “I promised to earn myself here more often to continue what Sorapong has done,” she added. Sorapong, real name Kreepong Thiemsawet, died aged 71 on March 10 after battling lung cancer for five years. The national entertainer was one of the most famous actors in the country with more than 500 dramas and films to his credit, including the highly acclaimed Plague Kao (Old Scar) which propelled him to international fame. His devotion to religion began in childhood when he was ordained a novice monk in his home province of Ayutthaya at just eight years old. He remained in saffron robes from 1957 to 1969, then left aconite to start an acting career. His wife, Duangduen Jithaisong, said the royally sponsored cremation was well prepared and she said that she and all fans will continue the foundation to achieve the goal set by the actor. “I am doing my best as a wife, wife and partner in preparing for this Royally sponsored cremation,” she said. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the ceremony at 6 p.m.

