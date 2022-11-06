



Doha, November 6: Famous names in Bollywood music delighted cheering fans, most of whom drove through heavy traffic to reach Lusail Stadium – the venue for the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 , which will be played on December 18. As Salim-Sulaiman entertained the audience and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan regaled him, a lively Sunidhi Chauhan electrified the fans. On Friday, the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium was resplendent in its golden hue as performers inside put on a scintillating show to entertain the international audience, some of whom traveled from South Asian countries . The Bollywood music festival, organized by Qatar2022, was kicked off by songwriting duo Salim-Sulaiman, who together with their troupe got the crowd going with popular Bollywood numbers. The nearly 35,000 spectators who came to see the show had purchased tickets despite the condition that only Haya card holders were allowed to attend the event. Another condition allowed tickets to be purchased only on the FIFA website. The interpreters were impressed by the complete transformation of Doha in a few years. The musical evening was part of the Darb Lusail Festival. Salim-Sulaiman are popular composers and Sunidhi Chauhan is a famous playback singer, while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a big name in the music scene in Pakistan. Khan is also a popular playback singer in Hindi cinema. Bollywood music festival rocks Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup IANS 06 November 2022 Post your comments Shared recently! T20 World Cup: Stokes is a true competitor, affects play in all three facets, says Buttler

