Bollywood couples who became proud parents less than a year after getting married





Today actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone by announcing that they have welcomed a baby girl into their world. The two welcomed their daughter less than a year after getting married. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 and embraced parenthood on November 6. As we are already over the moon just like the new parents, we couldn’t help but tell you that apart from the Brahmastra couple, there are other Bollywood couples who have become proud parents. less than a year after their marriage. Take a look at the Bollywood couples who became parents in just one of their marriages: 1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 in Vastu with a limited number of guests. The couple are blessed with a daughter on November 6. Sharing the happy news, Gangubai actor Kathiawadi wrote: And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji) We are officially overflowing with love – blessed and obsessed parents!! I love love love Alia and Ranbir 2. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: Shahid and Mira Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon in July 2015. They welcomed their first child, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016, and son Zain Kapoor in September 2018. 3. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Neha got married to Angad on May 10, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony attended by her close family and friends. They have two children but their first child Mehr was born on November 18, 2018. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child on October 3 this year. 4. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15, 2021. The beautiful wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. However, Dia embraced parenthood when she gave birth to an adorable baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021. Dia even announced that she had a premature birth and was in NICU for 2 months . She even wrote a nice note after she turned one. Part of his note read: “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born this day 1 year ago with the song Imagine playing. You were 3 months premature at 820g. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotizing enterocolitis and needed life-saving surgery. You were cared for and fed in the NICU with an ostomy for 90 days and eventually sent home with an ostomy.” 5. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya: Natasha and Hardik became husband and wife on May 31, 2020. The two left the internet surprised when they announced they were engaged in January of the same year. The couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed son Agastya on July 30, 2020. We are just thrilled to see the happiness Bollywood couples have brought into their lives. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan star Pathaan teaser to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcoming baby girl: Top 5 Newsmakers of the week

