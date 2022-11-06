Queen Elizabeth found a friend in actor Tom Cruise before his death: report





Queen Elizabeth was unable to meet the ‘Mission Impossible’ star as she suffered from mobility issues. Washington: In the weeks leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s death, the late monarch had found a new friend in Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Page Six reported. According to Page Six, she and the “Top Gun” actor “got on really well” over the summer, a source told British outlets. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations which marked her 70th anniversary on the throne had been attended by Cruise; however, the ailing royal was unable to meet the ‘Mission Impossible’ star as she suffered from mobility issues. “The Queen made it known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to take a special tour of Windsor Castle with all that was in store for him. Then they both had tea,” the source said, Page Six reported. The visit was a success, with Mr Cruise having the chance to fire a ceremonial pistol. “She loved seeing him and they got on really well, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in a helicopter,” the source added. This newly formed friendship could have continued with a lunch date, but that was not the case as Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96, before they could reunite. Cruise had spoken of his admiration for the Queen during a TV interview ahead of the Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee equine competition in May. “She’s just a woman that I admire a lot. I think she’s someone who has immense dignity and I admire her dedication. What she’s accomplished is historic,” he told AFP. era, according to Page Six. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Financial strength key for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’: Finance Minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/queen-elizabeth-found-a-friend-in-actor-tom-cruise-before-her-death-report-3495704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

