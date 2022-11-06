





A look at 5 recent and impactful Bollywood films directed by women November 06, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

These hard-hitting Bollywood films are led by actresses Friday (November 4) saw the clash of three films at the box office: Double XL, Phone Bhootand Mil.



What is interesting about them is that they are all directed by actresses, an indispensable but sporadic event in Bollywood.



While male actors almost always make the headlines in movies, women don’t usually receive such honors.



Today we look at some exceptions published or announced in the recent past.

“Mimi” by Kriti Sanon: the revolutionary film of her career At Laxman Utekar Mimi is a monumental film in Kriti Sanon’s challenging but rewarding career.



She plays an ambitious and fiery dancer who becomes a surrogate due to unavoidable circumstances.



Not only was it critically acclaimed for Sanon, but she also got the chance to show off her prowess in the craft and prove her ability to direct an entire movie on her own.

Alia Bhatt brought her career-best performance to life with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ A glance Alia Bhat‘s, and one can understand how quickly she established herself as one of the leading actresses of this generation with films like Utta Punjab and Honeys.



However, her most visceral and moving performance was in Sanjay’s period drama Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadiwhere she played the main role with the utmost perfection.



Being SLB’s muse may have brought out the best in her!

“Pagglait” by Sanya Malhotra: a scathing societal criticism Pagglaittitled by Dangal famous Sanya Malhotra and directed by Umesh Bisthas an unconventional story at its heart.



It follows the life of a young widow who finds her authority and voice ruthlessly stifled once life gets worse for her.



A scathing social comedy-drama, PagglaitThe greatest strength of lies in the exposure of the facades that the company has designed for women over the years.

Vidya Balan’s “Sherni”: An Unconventional History of Gender Politics Vidya Balan has several female-centric films to her credit, such as No one killed Jessica andThe dirty picture.



In 2021, she starred in Lionesswhich featured her as a forestry officer in a dense Madhya Pradesh jungle.



Of course, the title doubles as a symbol of the protagonist’s strength as the only woman in a male-dominated workplace.

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Bhatt will soon collaborate Another film that should join this illustrious list is that of Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraawhich will mark the first collaboration of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Bhatt.



It’s one of the rare instances where three main cast members will be seen onscreen together, so expectations are already high.



It was announced in 2021 and is expected to hit the bottoms next year.



