Bollywood: Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wish Alia-Ranbir to welcome their first child – News





The ‘Brahmastra’ couple welcomed a baby girl on Sunday and announced the arrival via an Instagram post Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: Instagram By ANI Published: Sun, Nov 6, 2022, 8:20 PM Indian film stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif sent their congratulations to new mum Alia Bhatt as she welcomed her baby girl. Deepika took to the comments section of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post to warmly wish the new arrival. Deepika wrote: “Congratulations!” accompanied by a red heart emoji, while Katrina wrote “Congratulations” alongside a “celebration” emoji. Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, “And in the best news of our lives: – Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love Alia and Ranbir.” The ‘Brahmastra’ couple welcomed a baby girl around 12.05am India time on Sunday. Shortly after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans flooded the comments section and dropped red heart emojis and congratulatory messages for new parents. Other celebrities who have congratulated the couple on social media include Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Shweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Arjun Kapoor among many others. Anil Kapoor wrote, “Exciting news! Congratulations to you @aliaabhatt and Ranbir! Couldn’t be happier for you both,” while Akshay Kumar penned a sweet message for new parents. He wrote, “Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt, Ranbir. There is no greater joy in the world than having a daughter. Bless you all.” Malaika Arora had the sweetest message for Alia. She wrote, “Congratulations…can’t wait to see little Alia.” Alia’s “2 States” co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote, “The little tigress is here!” while Kartik Aaryan wrote “Congratulations”, accompanied by a series of heart emoticons. READ ALSO : Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling can’t wait to see your princess.” Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, “Congratulations Mom Dad, this is the greatest gift from God, you are blessed with much love for the little princess, bless your lovely family.” Kriti Sanon wrote “Congratulations”, followed by red heart-shaped emoticons. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health forever.” The couple visited Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious. Shortly after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the hospital. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action movie “Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva” which did great business at the box office. Ranbir will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama “Animal” opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Alia, meanwhile, will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s “Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

