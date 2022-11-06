Entertainment
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan arrives on top of car, ignores all road safety rules: WATCH viral video | Automotive News
An actor and politician, Pawan Kalyan, recently made headlines by breaking the internet with his stylish but dangerous entry into Ippatam village in Guntur village, Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu actor broke all road safety rules as he arrived in Ippatam village on the roof of a car. This incident has left netizens divided as they blame the Telugu actor for not following traffic rules and delivering the wrong message to the public. Netizens react negatively to the video and ask the cops if the traffic police can see this. The viral video shows the actor’s supporters and security guards hanging from the side of the moving car.
Some supporters/fans can also be seen following the actor’s car on two-wheelers. Drone footage of Pawan Kalyan reaching Ippatam village has gone viral and social media users thought it might be a scene from his upcoming movie.
Chairman of Jana Sena Party (JSP) has confirmed that this is not a film or set, but exclusive footage from a drone showing how he reached the village where he met the victims of the government’s demolition campaign. The viral video shows how the Telugu actor-turned-politician’s car blocks the road as his followers follow the car. The Jana Sena party tweeted the video. “Videos of JanaSena Sri Chief @PawanKalyan’s visit to Ippatam Village today…#JanaSenaWithIppatam,” the tweet read.
Viewers slammed Kalyan for breaking traffic rules and encouraging such behavior. Netizens were also furious and pointed out how dangerous it was to drive like that and hardly anyone in the convoy was wearing a helmet. Some social media users also wondered how the party managed to film the trip with a drone and pull off such a stunt. They also commented that power can do anything and asked, “Traffic cops are you there?
