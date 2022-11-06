Oh ! From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor, these Bollywood dads love spending quality time with their kids





Bombay: Life in Bollywood can be quite hectic. With long working hours, location shoots, sometimes stretching for months, promotions, etc., our actors hardly have time for their personal lives. But here are some dads who have mastered the art of balancing work and home life. They adore their children, love taking them on vacation and above all, having a good time with them. Akshay Kumar The actor is one of the busiest actors in the town of Tinsel, but he is never too busy for his children Aarav and Nitara. He is especially very close to his daughter and is always there when she needs him. Saif Ali Khan The Dil Chahta Hai actor is a very involved dad and loves to pamper his children. He is currently vacationing with his son Taimur in the Maldives. He once said that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan taught him how to manage his work and personal life perfectly. Also read-shocking! Akshay Kumar is heavily criticized for his recent public appearance with Manushi Chhillar; netizens call her Gutka Kumar Hrithik Roshan The krrish actor is very protective of his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. Even though he and the mother of his children, Suzanne Khan, are no longer together, he makes sure to spend quality time with them by taking them to the movies or on a relaxed vacation. Shahid Kapoor Shahid’s social media photos that his wife Mira posts are proof that he is a doting dad to his children Misha and Zain. Abhishek Bachchan The Dasvi actor makes sure he is always there for his baby girl Aaradhya whenever she needs him. Also Read-Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannus Dunki will be the first Bollywood film to be shot in Saudi Arabia Shahrukh Khan SRK is not only the mega star as we know him, but he is also a super practical dad. He is super protective of his three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Time and time again, he has proven that he not only gives them the freedom to choose their life path, but will also always give them the right advice and direction. For more news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. Credit – bollywoodlife

