Deep in Hollywood: Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson has signed on to star in and produce the scripted narrative version of the HBO Max documentary series, The Way Down: God, Greed and the Worship of Gwen Shamblin. If you are unaware of the large number of rogue cult leaders, you may not know much about the late Shamblin. She died in a plane crash in 2021, but during her lifetime was the originator of The Weigh Down, an evangelical Christian weight loss program.

She also founded her own church, the Remnant Fellowship. She made a lot of money doing this; she was accused of abusive and sectarian practices, and she had extremely long hair. The project is currently in development, so Paulson is the only person on board at the moment, but given the popularity of the doc series, the weirdness of the whole story should guarantee an audience that needs to gawk and take advantage of the super wigs Paulson will have attached to her head. We think end of 2023.

The Wizard of Ozfinally weird

It’s time, really. After decades of queer audiences extracting every subtext from the classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oznotably by using the expression “friend of Dorothy” to describe himself to incomprehensible straight people, and after the monster musical success of Nastywho maintained homosexuality, Blackish Creator Kenya Barris is working on a new version that will make the implicit explicit and include direct LGBTQ representation and themes.

His reasoning isn’t hard to understand, as the 1939 film, adapting L. Frank Baum’s novel (originally published in 1900) became, in his own words, “a reflection of how the world was at the time with things”. like the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. The project is still in its infancy, so more on that as it develops, but as a story that has taken on a life of its own over the course of 122 years, it’s worth adapting and giving to queer expression its place in a very centered environment. way.

Hot Doc Alert: All the beauty and bloodshed

Queer artist Nan Goldin has built a body of photographic work that for decades has documented the harsh reality of LGBTQ life. Along the way, she has also been open about her recovery from opioid addiction and worked to draw attention to how major museums are often funded by, among others, pharmaceutical companies profiting from the coronavirus crisis. opioid addiction.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) collaborated with Goldin for a new doc, All the beauty and bloodshed, which chronicles Goldin’s efforts to draw attention to the damage done to public health by the pharmaceutical industry, whose money is sometimes used by the art world to keep itself in business. The film has already won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival and has been picked up by award-winning distributor Neon for release later this year. More on this one soon.

Sean Hayes will tell you about Oscar Levant

Young people gather. Once upon a time there was a man named Oscar Levant. He was a famous actor and pianist during the Golden Age of Hollywood. After all that, he was a famous pundit and chat guest. He dared to talk about topics that other people avoided and made the audience laugh while doing it. “There’s a fine line between genius and madness, and I’ve erased that line,” he said.

Now Sean Hayes will star as Levant in a new Broadway play, Good night Oscar, next spring from Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright. The play will run for a limited 20-week engagement beginning in April 2023 and will focus on a single TV censorship test night when Levant was a guest on The show tonight, then hosted by Jack Paar. Hayes seems perfect for the role, having already shown naysayers who only associate him with will and grace that he can strike the right tone even when playing one of the Three Stooges (Larry, for the record). Raising as outrageous as a heterosexual that the 20th century would give to popular culture should fit him like a glove. Additional casting news is forthcoming.

Romeo San Vicente believes in big, bigger, bigger hair.