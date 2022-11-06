Flick: a veritable Hollywood nightmare

Connect with us

These are times divided in a nation divided, cultures canceled, very different points of view and visions, angry extremes and threats against a democracy, perhaps only parallel to the time of civil war and of Jared Browns’ father.

Oh yeah, they compare, Jared said.

A citizen twin, Brown is now 85.







Jared Brown


A very accomplished guy, he’s the retired head of the theater and acting department at Illinois Wesleyan University, author of books, active in local theater, a guy who grew up in the epicenter of Hollywood, the son of an actor who was a radio star, then a cast member of one of the original sitcom/variety television programs, the Jack Benny Show.

His father starred with George and Gracie Burns, opposite Bea Benaderet (Petticoat Junction) on Burns & Allen televisions, and he appeared in I Love Lucy.

During radio’s golden age, he was a mainstay on the era-defining Fred Allen Show.

He has worked with the Nelsons, Ozzie and Harriet, and sons David and Ricky.

It was actor John of the Browns; his mother June, herself an actress; their two children, Jared and Julie living among the movers of an era and the film industry, at the top of Hollywood.

The future was so bright they needed sunglasses.

Then it all ended, all in one afternoon in 1953.







Pictured, left to right, John, Jared and Julie Brown in the 1950s.


It was the era of the so-called Red Scare, that is, when America and the communist Soviet Union severed ties with their victory as partners in World War II, and a paranoia grew as some politicians told the public they should be afraid of a subversive red influence. , that the communists hide everywhere and use their positions as teachers, university professors, labor organizers, artists and journalists to help the program of world communist domination.

Even President Dwight D. Eisenhower, an American general hero of World War II, was brought into the discussion as a potential sympathizer.

Hollywood was particularly targeted.

One of them was Jared Brown’s father, John Brown.







John Brown


A British-born actor, he was the breakout star of the era, a familiar face who also appeared in films including Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train.

A political activist, he was previously active in the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, where he vigorously supported residuals for actors, which at the time was a dangerously radical idea.

Today, cast residuals, like getting paid for TV reruns, are an automatic.

But they weren’t in the conservative postwar 1950s, when television was just a baby.

Coincidentally, another pro-residual actor at the time was a central Illinois resident who, at the time, was also a liberal Democrat.

But Reagan was not called to testify before a US House committee, the House Committee on Un-American Activities, as Jared Brown’s father was.

That afternoon in 1953, in the fervor and fear of spreading communism, in another version of a cancel culture and a different kind of Salem witch hunt, Jared Browns’ father found no one else cared about his political leanings, and before the House committee, took up the Fifth, the constitutional amendment on everyone’s right to remain silent.

On several occasions that afternoon, when questioned, Brown offered the committee only his name and address.

This resulted, at the time, in an admission of guilt.

So Jared Browns’ father, along with about 250 other people, was blacklisted in Hollywood.

Instantly caught up in the current, much like those of today, he is fired by television producers.

His contracts were cancelled.

Ozzie Nelson, believing John Brown to be well-meaning, refused to fire him at least until, as Jared Brown attests, the television network and publicity sponsors of the popular Ozzie and Harriet Show were threatened with canceled unless he fires my father.

And so, John Brown was fired there too.

Living in a nice Hollywood neighborhood became unaffordable over time, as the jobless Brown family ran out of money, forcing them to move farther and farther down the California Valley.

They lost many of their friends who either stayed away for fear of being targeted or simply didn’t come because the Browns now lived so far away in the Hollywood sticks.

My mother, said Jared, she was devastated intensely angry; I think maybe even more than my father was. At first it was not particularly sad. But then it got sadder and sadder…

His father went into carpentry.

(It) sold reasonably well, but it didn’t pay all the bills, says Jared Brown.

Then, unfortunately, tragically, in the truest sense, it ended.

On May 16, 1957, at just 53 years old, his father died of a serious heart attack.

I’m sure the stress of it all contributed a lot, says Jared.

And so now, nearly 70 years later, in another era of cancel culture, divisive interests and zero tolerance, anger and toxic domestic tensions when a country built on free spirit has struggling to find a middle way Jared Brown says he’s very worried about the future.

