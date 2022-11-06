St George’s Catholic Church is the star of the Bollywood film Drugs and Dreams





A CHURCH in Worcester is set to feature in a Bollywood production after filming its final scenes in the city.

St George’s Catholic Church in Sansome Place was the filming location for the final scenes of Drugs and Dreams. The film will tell the story of two Asian gangsters who supply drugs and the use of intelligence by British police to try to capture them and break up the gangs. Canon Brian McGinley, parish priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace and St George parishes in Worcester, said it was “quite a surprise” to be asked about the use of the church as a filming location. Canon Brian McGinley with the main actors of the film. (Photo: Canon Brian McGinley) READ MORE: KGV playground in Brickfields closed due to vandalism He said: “I think the original plan was to use Worcester Cathedral, but due to graduation ceremonies that wasn’t possible. “I was contacted by Cllr Allah Ditta who asked if the crew would be able to use the church, which I said would be absolutely fine. “It was a surprise but really amazing to see.” Well, that was a first! A Bollywood film crew asked to film in the church. We even taught the lead actress to make the sign of the cross. pic.twitter.com/F9qDlu4sWr Cannon Brian McGinley (@DeanofWorcs) November 2, 2022 Father McGinley helped the lead actress learn to make the sign of the cross and joked about offering to star in the production. He said: “I offered to take a walk but I don’t think they need any other extras. “We have a lot of Indian Catholics in our congregation and I work closely with an Indian assistant priest, all of whom were very excited to see the filming. “Bollywood is huge, so it’s so great to have the church in the film. READ MORE:Bollywood blockbuster Drugs and Dreams begins filming in Worcester Cllr Allah said. (Image: Worcester City Council) Cllr AllahDittasaid: “I am delighted to have been able to help bring Bollywood to Worcester and am so grateful that Father McGinley was able to help the team. “The team have dropped off at a variety of locations in Worcester and across the greater county which is truly amazing. “The team had such a good experience that they are ready to come back next year to film another production.” The film is directed by Navraj Raja and written by Dapinder Sandhu, the film stars actors such as Siddhant Issar, Vikas Verma, Yuvleen Kaur and Atul Sharma. Filming began on Friday October 7 and is due to wrap tomorrow (Saturday November 5).

