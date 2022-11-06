Entertainment
Toronto barista seduces stars from Meryl Streep to Kevin Bacon
Barista Brian is back.
The so-called “independent latte artist,” who has won acclaim for whipping up artfully decorated coffee confections for Hollywood types, did a segment on CNN in mid-October. Quickly followed interviews with media in the United Kingdom and Finland and an Australian television program.
Brian Leonard, real name, credits Toronto with much of the credit.
“I feel like Barista Brian belongs in Toronto in a lot of ways,” Leonard said.
“I lived in Toronto for eight years until the pandemic and I feel like the only reason this happened in my life is because I was in Toronto,” he said. he declared about his artistic fame.
Leonard’s canvas is the foam that covers a latte and his frothy creations and portraits have charmed Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Hillary Clinton at film festivals and other major events across Canada and the United States.
Leonard’s artistic odyssey began ten years ago when he came to Toronto “with two suitcases and $1,800 and no plans.”
He was a bartender at the Eaton Center’s Trattoria Mercatto where he first learned how to make a latte.
He started with simple drawings in the foam — hearts, rosettes — followed by animal figures (swans, bears, cats, etc.)
“Then I started doodling. So I was drawing the faces of my colleagues and I started drawing the faces of the customers coming in,” Leonard recalls.
Then Leonard started adding colors — food coloring in fact — turning the caffeine patches into “impermanent art…and people loved them.” He uses a total of six colors and a piece of bamboo or a stick as a brush.
Toronto magazine “View the VIBE” named Leonard the best latte artist in town, which led to an appearance on Canada AM and things just took off from there, starting with an invite from the Property Brothers to be featured at the Producers’ Ball at TIFF in 2016. A host of sponsors like Nespresso soon came knocking and corporate gigs followed.
Leonard has thousands of followers on TikTok and instagram and, before COVID, it had settled into a regular annual circuit that included TIFF in September, the Sundance Film Festival in January, as well as Oscar and Emmy events.
Along the way, he’s served his special brand of latte art to Streep, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, John Legend, Kevin Bacon and Daniel Radcliffe, among others, captivating companionship for a middle-five-year-old with a large Irish family from Fredericton.
“I (met) Meryl Streep. How is that possible? She looked me straight in the eye and said ‘genius’ in front of everyone. It was so exciting because she’s right on top of her domain. Who even meets her? said Leonardo.
Serving former first lady and senator Hillary Clinton at Sundance was a bit trickier, he recalls.
“I must have been cleared by the Secret Service a few days before, which is pretty funny for a guy who paints milk. She (Clinton) also called me a genius and I have that on video,” Leonard said.
“It was so impossible and it’s amazing to me that life found a way to take me to Hollywood and that Hollywood is embracing me and celebrating my art,” he added.
And now Barista Brian is back and on the road – after a nearly two-year pandemic hiatus spent with his family in New Brunswick. Since September, Leonard has been living out of a suitcase with a return to TIFF, then Victoria, BC, Halifax, New York and Hamilton with a few stops in Toronto.
“Making this transition from being a barista in cafes to working for yourself and owning a business took a lot of hard work and a lot of confidence in myself against all the odds and against people telling me I couldn’t do it,” Leonard said.
“My parents and everyone were like, ‘oh, that’s good but you can’t do this for work.’ I just had to prove everyone wrong for myself and trust me,” he added.
As for Toronto – where it all started – Leonard said: “It got a lot more expensive, I will say.”
“I really love the city and I love everything it has given me. The best thing I ever decided to do was take a chance and move to Toronto when I did – without nothing – with the belief that I could do something on my own,” Leonard said.
“It’s a great city,” he added. “I’m so grateful for everything it gave me and everything I learned there and everything I went through, the good and the bad.”
