“We are so selfless” | Utah ends Hollywood trip with showdown against Clippers





When the season began on October 19, few in the league had identified the Jazz as one of the top teams. In fact, most people assumed that Utah given all of their offseason trades and the change was more likely to be closer to the league’s worst record than the best. On the other end of the spectrum, many thought the Clippers were poised to take over the Los Angeles market. They were singled out as a potential title contender because of their depth, buoyed by the healthy return of Kawhi Leonard and the free agent signing of John Wall. But two weeks into the season and there is proof that pre-season predictions mean nothing, all that matters is who is playing and what is happening on the pitch. Utah returns to action Sunday night against the LA Clippers under the Hollywood lights. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST For the Jazz, they assembled a team that quickly became one of the deepest in the league. Without an All-NBA player on the roster, Utah has 11 players averaging at least 12 minutes per game and no one averaging more than 34. Because of that depth, that means there aren’t a lot of drops when head coach Will Hardy goes to his bench, giving him plenty of options to work with and the chance to close out games with a well-rested unit. “I think the spacing is the biggest difference for us. We’re so selfless the ball moves and rings, and any of the five guys can beat you at the dribble and make plays,” Mike Conley said. It wasn’t the best start for the Clippers at the start of the season, going 2-4 as Leonard struggled to find a rhythm before re-aggravating his knee injury, and Wall wasn’t quite up to it. comfortable in a new system. But LA seemed to have settled down, winning three straight as Paul George took over. He averaged 32 points, six assists and five rebounds during that span, including a winner Friday night against San Antonio. STATISTICS

Utah (7-3, 3-3 away / No. 2 in the Western Conference)

Offense

*117.0 points per game (#5 in NBA)

* 114.4 Offensive Rating (No. 8 in NBA)

Defense

* 112.8 points per game (No. 12 in the NBA)

* 109.6 Defensive Rating (No. 12 in NBA) *Lauri Markkanen: 22.2 points | 9.4 rebounds | 2.7 assists

*Jordan Clarkson: 17.4 points | 5.3 assists | 4.8 rebounds | 36.3% 3P shooting

*Collin Sexton: 13.6 points | 2.9 rebounds | 39.4% 3P shooting

*Kelly Olynyk: 12.7 points | 4.1 rebounds | 3.4 assists | 59.4% 3P shooting LA Clippers (5-4, 1-2 at home / No. 8 in the Western Conference)

Offense

*102.3 points per game (#30 in NBA)

* 103.0 Offensive Rating (#30 in NBA)

Defense

* 106.2 points per game (No. 4 in NBA)

* 106.2 Defensive Rating (#4 in NBA) *Paul George: 23.8 points | 6.0 rebounds | 4.9 assists | 1.9 interceptions

*Marcus Morris: 14.3 points | 6.1 rebounds | 40% 3P shooting

*John Wall: 12.9 points | 4.7 assists | 2.1 rebounds

*Ivica Zubac: 10.0 points | 11.6 rebounds | 2.8 blocks KEY MATCH

*Lauri Markkanen vs. Paul George

After getting the better of LeBron James, one of the NBA’s best small forwards on Friday night, Lauri Markkanen gets a crack at another elite opponent in Los Angeles, Paul George. Markkanen shone offensively against James, but it was his defense that stood out the most. George has been on a tear lately which has resulted in three straight wins. Is George keeping the Clippers afloat or is Markkanen bolstering his All-Star bid? INJURY REPORT

Utah

EXIT | Johnny Juzang (G League – two way)

EXIT | Micah Potter (G League – Bidirectional)

EXIT | Leandro Bolmaro (return to competition reconditioning)

LA Clippers

DOUBTFUL | Robert Covington (return to competition reconditioning)

EXIT | Moussa Diabate (G League Two-Way)

EXIT | Luke Kennard (chest discomfort)

EXIT | Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management)

EXIT | Jason Preston (G League – on assignment) BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 8:00 PM MST

Location Crypto.com Arena/ Los Angeles, CA

TV: AT&T Sports Net

Radio: 1280 The Area

