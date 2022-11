Dallas Texas is Foodie Central in November

Facebook







pinterest Dallas transforms into a foodie hub in November, with opportunities to eat, drink and be merry almost every day leading up to our November 24 Thanksgiving holiday. I’ve already put on my running shoes, hoping to burn off a few calories in between all those eating events. After recovering from a fried food stunner (and secretly eating leftover Halloween candy), I have to run an extra mile every day to attend so many foodie events. One of my favorite annual events, Chefs for Farmers, is happening this weekend after kicking off with Devour on Thursday. The giant cocktail party with food samples took place at the AT&T Exchange. Chefs for Farmers CFF showcases Texas’ top chefs and artisans while celebrating the farmers who make great food possible, and the festival features several sold-out events all day Saturday. These include farm tours and celebrity chef brunches or dinners, culminating with the main event at Old City Park from 2-6pm on Sunday afternoon. I’m crossing my fingers that the weather is nice for this wonderful day at the park. For more information on the Main Event, which may still have general admission tickets available, visit chefsforfarmers.com. The always-fabulous Greek Food Festival is another long-time favorite culinary event that opens this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the 67th annual Dallas Greek Food Festival runs through Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. My mouth is watering at the thought of so many delicious Greek food specialties ranging from dolmades to baklava. For updated information, visit greekfestivalofdallas.com. World Food Championships On the heels of these food and wine celebrations, Dallas is once again hosting the World Food Championships this year. The WFC attracts chefs from around the world to participate in numerous events. Food show fans can purchase tickets for front row seats to cheer on their favorite contestants, maybe even meet a few and join the queue for leftovers. The WFC runs for four days, November 9-13, and features several side events, including a Bourbon & BBQ happy hour, all at Fair Park. Visit worldfoodchampions.com for more information.

