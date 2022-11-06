Niskayuna native living his screenwriting dream with ‘Ms. Marvel’ and other projects

NISKAYUNA — Kate Gritmons’ career has taken her to the set of HBO’s Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland, in the writers’ room of Ms. Marvel’, streaming on Disney+.

The journey began in Niskayuna, where she grew up. As a child, Gritmon loved television and movies, but it wasn’t until she took film lessons in Niskayuna’s high school art program that she realized working in the industry was even a job. possibility.

I was so lucky that Niskayuna had such an amazing art program for her students. There were plenty of film classes available. I took them and absolutely loved them, said Gritmon.

This included Stephen Honickis’ film lessons, which had a big influence on her.

Not everyone will be as fanatic about movies and TV as I am, and so I didn’t have a lot of people who could delve into the subject and he would. It was amazing, said Gritmon.

She also credits Patty Rand, who taught advanced English in high school, for helping her develop her writing and storytelling skills.

After graduating from Niskayuna in 2002, she continued her studies in screenwriting with a concentration in adaptation at Columbia College in Chicago. There, she took a five-week crash course in Los Angeles and began working on studio land, studying screenwriting and meeting people in the industry.

That’s when she knew she wanted to take the plunge and move to the city after college, which she did in 2007.

The hardest part of the entertainment industry is that there’s no one way. With doctors or lawyers or accountants, there’s a pretty logical step and process and, unfortunately, with the entertainment industry, it’s largely who you know, Gritmon said.

She started as a receptionist for Creative Artists Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in town.

I started climbing the ranks in this company and getting my feet wet learning a lot about what’s going on and from there what really happens is you just start networking and meeting a lot a lot of people, Gritmon said.

She then worked for writer/director Paul Haggis (who is currently embroiled in a civil rape lawsuit), then joined HBO, where she started as assistant to the head of business affairs.

All the while, she was working on her own screenwriting projects at night. Eventually, an assistant writer position opened up on Game of Thrones, and she jumped at the chance.

It was truly one of my biggest first forays into television, Gritmon said. I have to go on set and go to Northern Ireland and learn from those creators how to really build a show like that. My writing style has always been what is called genre, [which includes] fantasy, science fiction and world-building. It was perfectly suited to my own interests and there was obviously a lot to learn from them.

One of the biggest takeaways was the importance of understanding the psychology of an audience.

Fantasy until Game of Thrones had a very bad reputation. It wasn’t for a mass audience, it was for people like me, [who are] a bit more into that sort of thing. It really changed the genre, so everyone was interested in watching it, Gritmon said.

Unfortunately, the job didn’t leave time for Gritmon to work on his own screenwriting projects. So she left the show soon after and took another job as an assistant at a production company.

I was nervous this was going to be a bad shot but it wasn’t because while I was that assistant I finally got to write the script that [got] me my managers and my agents and my lawyer and got me to go out and write full time. It was what I needed, said Gritmon.

But, I always say, for more than 10 years, I had two jobs. I would have my day job paying the bills and then I would go home and write, she added.

This work paid off, leading her to the live-action feature film writing program with Walt Disney, where she helped develop original ideas and rework scripts. From there, she landed a spot in the writers room for Ms. Marvel.

It was a fantastic moment. Being a big “Marvel” fan, I was beside myself when I got this job, Gritmon said.

That was in 2019. Working with a team of seven writers, plus assistants, she helped pen the script for what has become one of Marvel’s highest-rated shows.

Ms. Marvel, which hit Disney+ this summer, follows Kamala (played by Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American high school student and superhero fan who doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes at home. Her life changes dramatically when she gets superpowers like the heroes she looks up to.

Much of the series reflects Kamala’s experiences as a Pakistani-American, and many of the writers were Muslim and/or Pakistani. It was a learning experience for Gritmon, who is white.

It was just really beautiful [and] an amazing learning experience about a culture and religion that has been both underrepresented and distorted throughout history. We don’t see much joy and celebration in this community. It’s always been portrayed in such a negative light, Gritmon said.

The show’s main character is comical and charismatic, and in true Marvel fashion, the episodes feature plenty of jokes and light-hearted banter.

However, it also touches on more difficult subjects, including the traumatic partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Gritmon, prior to working on the show, was unfamiliar with the partition and noted that Google searches for the term skyrocketed after the show aired this summer.

It was gratifying for Gritmon that the show piqued viewers’ curiosity to find out more and it fits with her writing philosophy, which she jokingly calls cheese broccoli.

How do you get the most nutritious message across in the most delicious way, so that it’s highly digestible to a wide audience? I think that’s why I’ve always been drawn to the sci-fi and fantasy genre because there’s a lot you can say, but in a really fun way [that makes] they want to hear about it, Gritmon said.

Writing for the series was nerve-wracking at times, in part because Marvel has a large and enthusiastic fanbase and Gritmon wanted to make sure the series lived up to fan expectations. She also wanted to ensure that the portrayal of the Pakistani-American experience was authentic.

In episode two, which Gritmon is credited with writing, part of the events take place in a mosque, and before writing the episode she was concerned that she was writing the scenes inauthentically. Fortunately, she had help from the other writers on the team.

I was blessed and lucky to have such wonderful Muslim colleagues and I was able to really talk to myself about this whole experience of what happens when you walk into a mosque,” ​​Gritmon said.

The show was written long before the pandemic, however, production has been delayed. When the show finally aired this summer, watching it was surreal.

It was the first time I had seen someone say my words and it was a deeply moving moment for me. This is what I fought for. So that really blew my mind, said Gritmon. The cast is so phenomenal that they really were exactly as I imagined them in my mind and I never expected. It 100% encompassed the feeling that we wanted out of the show. I was so delighted with the result.

It seems most critics and viewers agree. As of November 3, it’s the highest-rated wonder according to Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a 97% rating.

In a review, The Guardian wrote The whole thing is full of charm (I love the graffiti that comes to life as Kamala and her ever-active imagination parade), wit, warmth, brio and truth. It’s just yeah I’m scared to go to it’s just Marvel-ous.

There is no word yet on season two. In the meantime, Gritmon has been working on other projects, including an adaptation of Shannon Messenger’s Keeper of the Lost Cities, a popular children’s book series, a project led by Ben Affleck. She is also working on developing an animated series and working with writer/producer Oliver Goldstick to adapt the historical fiction book The Glass Ocean by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White.

Working project by project is both liberating and challenging.

It’s not a business for the faint of heart, Gritmon said. I got some really good advice from one of my closest friends years ago when I was struggling. . . He said: If you can imagine yourself doing anything else, then you shouldn’t be doing that. I really couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else.

I’m so thrilled to be paid to write and live my dream and to be able to share my thoughts and ideas with the world through these stories, Gritmon added.

While living in Los Angeles, depending on the project, she can sometimes work remotely and visit family. Since his parents moved from the Capital Region to Delaware several years ago, Gritmon hasn’t had the opportunity to visit the area as much as the shed. However, when her parents return to Schenectady, they collect some bread from Perrecas and freeze it for special occasions with the family.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Your Niskayuna