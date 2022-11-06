WineInk: Wine is on the ballot in this year’s election

There are currently 1,592 retail liquor stores in the state of Colorado licensed to sell beer, wine, and all types of liquor. This number will slowly but surely increase over the next decade if Proposition 124 is passed.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy Photo

I say. Just watching TV commercials is enough to make someone drink. It’s the time of year when our democracy goes wild with messages of obfuscation, as candidates and supporters of various issues cover the airwaves with confusing ads with the apparent intention of confusing voters. And, it’s not the worst. Hate ads and attack ads that pit people against each other are absolutely vile.

So why is this fodder for this column, which is supposed to be about wine, something that brings joy and happiness?

Well, if you’ve taken the time to look at your official ballot, you’ll have noticed that there are three separate statutory ballot measures that have to do with how wine is sold and ultimately purchased in Colorado. Propositions 124, 125, and 126 ask citizens to vote on laws that, if passed, will change the rules about who can sell and distribute wine.

And, all three measures received significant funding for the aforementioned advertisements which often do more confusion than information. Over the next few days before the November 8 election, you will likely see some of these and wonder: what does this mean?

Let’s take a look at them one by one and see if we can figure out what the three propositions will or won’t do.

Support local journalism Make a donation

In chronological order, if you vote YES/FOR Proposition 124, you are voting to allow an increase in the number of retail liquor store licenses in which a person can hold an interest. Today, a person can own a stake in up to three liquor stores in Colorado. If the law is passed, there will be a gradual increase in the number of stores an individual can own or hold, with up to eight allowed in 2026, 13 in 2031, and 20 in 2036. After January 1, 2037, or In 15 years, unlimited licenses will be allowed.

For context, there are currently 1,592 retail liquor stores in the state of Colorado licensed to sell beer, wine, and all types of liquor. This number will slowly but surely increase over the next decade if Proposition 124 is passed.

There are three separate statutory ballot measures that have to do with how wine is sold and ultimately purchased in Colorado. Propositions 124, 125, and 126 ask citizens to vote on laws that, if passed, will change the rules about who can sell and distribute wine.



Courtesy picture

Those who support Proposition 124 argue that consumers will have better access to the products they want to buy and that it will open up the market for individual owners to grow their business. Opponents note that the change will have the effect of opening up the local market to the most financially successful entities, namely corporations and conglomerates, to open more stores at the expense of local community stores. According to them, the unintended consequence is that there will be more stores belonging to large chains and fewer small family stores.

It should be noted that among the largest financial contributors to the YES/FOR side are David Trone, a US Democratic Representative from Maryland and his brother, Robert Trone. The couple own Total Wine & More, which, according to their website, has 229 superstores in 27 states, including three in Colorado. YES/FOR supporters have raised more than $12 million in donations, while the NO/CON side has, according to Ballotpedia.org, raised less than $1 million in contributions.

While I recognize the potential for larger entities to further dominate the market, I also believe Proposition 124 will also allow local retailers to grow their businesses. And, I think the incremental increase in stores should prove beneficial to consumers. I vote YES/FOR on proposal 124.

The second ballot measure, Proposition 125, aims to allow grocery and convenience stores and other businesses that currently hold licenses to sell beer and fermented beverages to also sell wine. If the proposal is accepted, the licenses of these establishments will automatically be converted to allow the sale of wine with beer. In other words, you will be able to buy wine from the same places where you currently buy beer. A YES/FOR vote will be for this change.

This measure would immediately impact 1,819 places that sell beer but do not currently have the right to sell wine. A NO/AGAINST vote will maintain the status quo for these establishments.

As you’d expect, major supermarket retailers Kroger, Albertsons and Target are all in favor as they will be able to add a new category, wines, to their shelves. Colorado winemaker Kevin Webber, who is also CEO of Carboy Winery, has been visible in the ads, rightly saying that passing the proposal would increase sales opportunities for locally made wines. And, it is suggested that it will make the wines available to communities that are underserved by local wine merchants.

But those opposed say the proposal will bring rapid change to an industry that is currently functioning well, with an instant doubling of the number of places allowed to sell wine. Wine shops located close to markets will instantly have intense competition not only for customers, but also for supplies, as companies with deep pockets enter the world of wine.

Although I am in favor of free markets, I will be voting NO/AGAINST Proposition 125. Unlike Proposition 124, this one does not have a phased rollout. This drastically changes the market overnight, giving what I think is an unfair advantage to mass retailers as opposed to boutiques. Yes, it would create more immediate convenience for consumers, but at what cost in the long run?

The final ballot measure in the 2022 election is Proposition 126, perhaps the most complicated of the three. At first glance, Proposition 126 will allow liquor retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, including grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, to offer services third party delivery for alcohol deliveries starting March 1, 2023. In other words, a restaurant that has a liquor license and delivers food through a third party like Uber Eats will also be licensed to deliver liquor, including wines, through this service. There are other provisions in the proposal, but that is the main point.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Colorado passed a law designed to help the restaurant industry that allowed take-out and delivery of wines and spirits by bars and restaurants. This would automatically be repealed in 2025, but Proposition 126 would extend this possibility.

Personally, I will vote YES/FOR proposal 126, because I think that the opening of this type of sales was not only a boost for the establishments that needed it, but also for the consumers. A bottle of wine with Italian dinner delivery is a good thing, and I support that.

Hopefully this brings some clarity to some of the initiatives that may seem obscure on your ballot. I hope you will think about these three proposals and make sure to vote on Tuesday as you see fit.

And, after you vote, pour yourself a glass of wine and raise a toast to our democracy.