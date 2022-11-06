The Art and Trials of Memorizing Songs [Unscripted] | Entertainment

My husband is a songwriter whose song Sparrow begins like this:

Although the walls separate / My body from the rain,

I hear a lone sparrow / Perched on the weather vane.

And as the sun melts / The gray in my eyes,

The days are getting shorter. / For me it’s not a surprise.

Next verse:

I still remember it clearly / Like it was yesterday.

When the days lengthened / and the robins came to settle.

I sat among the brambles / And I listened to the ground.

Summer was coming / And I knew I’d be there.

In a jubilant chorus:

My thoughts started to wander / The sun was dull and sober.

I thought of the reds and the yellows / And the rain at the end of October.

When he and I play, people sometimes ask how we can remember the lyrics. It must seem like magic that the songs stream without instructions or lyric sheets.

Having written the song does not give you an advantage in memorizing the lyrics. Its repetition until its memorization.

I find it easier to learn the lyrics to the songs than, say, the poems or the preamble to the Constitution, because the melody serves as the prompt.

A narrative song like Sparrow makes it easier to memorize the lyrics.

Some songs have a sequence, like Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville. First, it’s nobody’s fault, second, it could be my fault, and finally, it’s my damn fault.

The Four Seasons sang, Big Girls Don’t Cry, but a later verse admits that big girls do cry. These are the lyrics you don’t waste.

The real difficult cases are those with abstract, seemingly opaque or deliberately masked lyrics. One of the hardest songs I had to memorize was Bob Dylans Tambourine Man. Do you think I’m kidding? You may remember Byrds’ cover of this song, which only used one of the four verses. Oh, and these verses vary in length, from seven to 14 lines. It also makes it more difficult to accompany the guitar.

Here is the first and shortest verse:

Though I know the evening empire is back in the sand / Gone from my hand

Left me here blindly to stand / But I still can’t sleep

My weariness amazes me, I’m scarred on my feet / I have no one left to meet

And the deserted old streets too dead to dream.

That last line is like a wooden shoe thrown into the cogs of my brain, stopping everything dead. It must be memorized word for word. At least there is the alliteration of deaths and dreams.

One of my secrets is to mentally mark the first words of a verse and memorize all those beginnings as a group. That way, while singing the chorus, which is usually deep in my brain, I have the next line in my head and I run.

Why does it work? If you’ve ever sung on the radio, you’ll notice that as soon as you hear the first word or two of a verse, you jump in. But if you were to sing the same song a cappella, you would probably fail.

You really need to nail that first word when playing and can’t mumble or cough like Bruce Campbell’s character tried to do with incantation in Army of Darkness. The results could be just as ugly.

A side effect of memorizing a song is an earworm that plays on an endless loop and doesn’t release you from its melody. But it could happen at any time. At least it’s a song you chose to hear.

A terrible pitfall is to sing with errors and, in fact, to practice playing with errors.

It happens when you sing something wrong on a word or note and repeat the mistake until your brain can’t help but go to that wrong note or word. This happened to me when I was younger and had to wait to catch a new favorite song on the radio at the DJ’s whim. That didn’t stop me from singing parts of the song over and over as best I could remember, which meant repeatedly singing it incorrectly. Unlearning this mistake is harder than memorizing a new song.

Some songs, often anthems like Bruce Springsteens, Thunder Road or orchestral songs like Queens Bohemian Rhapsody, come out right off the bat. As soon as Freddy Mercury sings, Is this the real life?, I ride that song until Nothing really matters to me.

But you can lose this ability with lack of use, or when a lot of time has passed since you listened to a beloved song. In my 20s, when Springsteen sang, A screen door slams / Mary’s dress swings / Like a vision she dances on the porch / While the radio plays, I couldn’t stop singing (and barely stopped to catch my breath) until the final lament, This is a city full of losers, and I step out of here to win.

But last week, I was tripping over the lyrics while trying to sing along with Bruce. I was completely thrown off halfway through We had one last chance to make it real, but I managed to pick it up and sing until the end.

Again, go. The boss! One of my early favorites on a normally free flowing song.

I’m not ready to admit that I’m getting old. I’ll blame it on the fact that I’ve been listening to other music these days.

Diana Abreu is a page designer for LNP | Lancasters online. Unscripted is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.