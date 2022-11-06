Singer Aaron Carter recalled by his brother, others





NEW YORK – The day after 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his Southern California home, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter remembered his younger brother, saying that despite a complicated relationship, her love for him never existed. faded. In a Sunday Instagram post with photos of the two over the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of the youngest of five Carter siblings, whom he called his baby brother. My heart was broken today, Carter wrote. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded. I always held out hope that he would one day, somehow, walk a healthy path and eventually find the help he so desperately needed. Deputies responded around 11 a.m. Saturday following reports of a medical emergency at Carters’ home in Lancaster, California. Authorities said a housekeeper found a man in the home’s bathtub and resuscitation efforts failed. Singer Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who started performing as a child and released albums from his teenage years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34 years old. (Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Carter had struggled with substance abuse and mental health. In 2017, he went through rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. In 2019, Carter said on an episode of The Doctors talk show that he was on medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. That same year, Nick and Angel, Aaron’s twin sister, said they filed a restraining order against Aaron. In September, Carter said he went to rehab for the fifth time in hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiancée Melanie Martin. At the time, Prince was in the court-ordered custody of Martin’s mother. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is, addiction and mental illness are the real bad guys here, Nick Carter wrote in the post. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you finally have the chance to have a peace that you could never find here on earth. God, please take care of my little brother. In 2012, their sister, Leslie Carter, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25. Authorities said she suffered an overdose of prescription drugs. Carter once said he felt his family partly blamed him for her death. Carter, a singer, rapper and actor, opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his self-titled, gold-selling debut album was released. He achieved triple platinum status with his second album, 2000s Aarons Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title track and I Want Candy. Carters’ acting credits included the Lizzie McGuire TV show and an appearance on Dancing With the Stars. He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings BJ, Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series House of Carters in 2006. Hilary Duff, who starred in Lizzie McGuire, recalled Carter as having an effervescent charm and said her teenage years loved her dearly. I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world, she wrote on Instagram. Angel Carter, her twin sister, also reacted on social networks. My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to cherish them, she wrote on Instagram. I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and see you again.

