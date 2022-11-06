Yash calls the idea that southern movies are hot and Bollywood endings ‘bulls**t’: ‘Let’s burn the woods’





Violence isn’t the only thing Yash doesn’t like. The actor, who became a pan-Indian star with his hit KGF franchise, said he wanted to shake off the lines – Bollywood, Tollywood, Sandalwood – that separate the entertainment industries.

At India Today Conclave, when Yash was asked if he thinks Bollywood needs him today more than it needs them, the actor said that right now the audiences just wanted good movies, no matter what industry they came from. “I don’t believe in Bollywood, in Sandalwood, I don’t believe in those ‘woods’ at all. Let’s burn the woods. The point here is we fought for our respect, please treat us like every actor is processed in this country. Just because things work for us, I can’t start doing the same for others. “If I start treating the rest of the people like, ‘We’ve passed all your stuff and today the south is going up and Bollywood is ending’, all the bullshit I don’t believe in. The point is, let’s just do good The public does not care if he is from Bollywood or Karnataka or any other state,” he added. Citing examples of Kannada films like the recent hit Kantara, Charlie 777 or last year’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Yash said these films were doing well even beyond Karnataka. “If you promote it well, with a reputable banner, good presentation, it will reach more people.” Yash said he couldn’t be arrogant about the success KGF brought him and start thinking he was the biggest star in the country, that he was even “beyond Bollywood”. “I’m nobody, every Friday you have to prove yourself. Just because I did KGF I can’t think tomorrow I’ll be the biggest star or be beyond Bollywood – there’s no ‘wood’ in the first place – but if someone one does a better job, if someone does something good here then people will definitely accept it all over the country and things will turn around,” he added.

