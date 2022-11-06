Top Iranian actor vows to stay and ‘pay any price’ for his rights





Taraneh Alidoosti said she plans to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in Iran’s crackdown.

Taraneh Alidoosti is well known to international audiences as a regular star in Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s films. [LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty-archive]

One of the best-known actors who remained in Iran on Sunday strongly supported the protest movement that has rocked the country, vowing to stay in his homeland and pay “any price” for his rights. Taraneh Alidoosti, well known to international audiences as a regular star in Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s films, said she plans to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the crackdown. “I am the one who stays here and I have no intention of leaving,” Alidoosti, 38, wrote in an Instagram post amid a crackdown that has seen several prominent cultural figures arrested. She denied having a passport other than an Iranian passport or residence abroad. “I will stay, I will stop working. I will stand with the families of prisoners and those killed. I will be their advocate,” she said. “I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to defend my rights, and most importantly, I believe in what we are building together today.” As a hashtag, she used the main slogan of the protest movement: “Woman. Life. Freedom”. Alidoosti is known as a strong advocate for women’s rights and broader human rights in Iran. When large protests rocked the country in November 2019, she said Iranians were “millions of captives” rather than citizens. Her best-known role was in Farhadi’s film Sellerwhich won Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2017. But she has been a prominent presence on the Iranian film scene since her teenage years and also starred in director Saeed Roustayi’s recent acclaimed film. Leila’s brotherspresented this year at the Cannes Film Festival. “Women see each other at Mahsa Amini. A lot of women say, ‘That’s how I dress. Are you going to pick me up, take me to detention and end up in the hospital and die?” Negar Mortazavi on the lawsuit #IranProtests

#IranRevolution https://t.co/lzzwFna9xi The New Arab (@The_NewArab) October 31, 2022 Iranian film figures were under pressure even before the start of the seven-week-old protest movement sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini. Amini’s Kurdish first name can be spelled “Jina” or “Zhina”. Award-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in custody after being arrested earlier this year.

