



DC and Warner Bros.’ black adam remained atop the weekend box office charts on its third release with approximately $18.5 million from 3,985 theaters for a domestic total of $137.4 million through Sunday. Globally, the picture crossed the $300 million mark. black adam also topped overseas, earning an additional $25.4 million from 76 markets for a total overseas of $182.3 million and $319.7 million worldwide. In North America, black adam fell 33% from last weekend and saw a better-than-expected rise on Saturday as more women showed up. With Dwayne Johnson, black adam had the advantage of facing little competition. Everything changes next weekend when Marvel and Disney Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in cinemas around the world. On a national level, wakanda forever is set to debut at $175 million or more. black adamwhich is only the third film of 2022 to claim the box office crown for three consecutive weekends, has no trouble beating the only new wide offering of the weekend, the Japanese animated film One Piece Movie: Red. Red appears to open in second place with around $9.5 million from 2,410 locations, below expectations. Crunchyroll, a division of Sony, manages One Piece Movie: Red in Crunchyroll’s recent US hit Demon Slayer: Mugen Train opened at a much larger $21 million domestically at the end of April 2022. One Piece Movie: Red earned an A CinemaScore from audiences, with men accounting for 76% of Friday ticket buyers. In terms of age, a whopping 75% of the audience was between 18 and 34 years old. Universal’s romantic comedy ticket to paradise ranked third with $8.5 million from 4,066 theaters — down just 13% from last weekend — for a domestic tally of $46.7 million and a global romance tally of 137 .2 million. Paramount’s Horror Picture Smile continued to laugh loudly, beating new horror entries to arrive at No. 4 in North America with $4 million from 3,046 sites for a national total of nearly $100 million, or $99.1 million of dollars. Overseas, the $17 million film snagged $103.8 million for an astonishing worldwide haul of $202.9 million, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Lionsgate’s horror offering prey for the devil fell to No. 5 in its second weekend, dropping 46% to $3.9 million from 2,980 theaters for a domestic total of $13.6 million. At the specialized box office, Searchlight’s Banishments of Inisherin reached the top 10 upon expansion to a total of 895 theaters, grossing $2 million for a domestic total of $3 million. It has now raised $7.2 million in the UK for a worldwide total of $10.2 million. MGM and UAR Until followed with $1.9 million for a total number of locations of 2,136 for a national total of $6.6 million. (The critically acclaimed film is just the third release of 2022 to receive a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences after Top Gun: Maverick and The female king.) by James Gray armageddon time continued to struggle in its second weekend as it increased its theater count to 1,006. The Focus Features version grossed $810,000 for a 10-day total of $902,000. Warehousealso from Focus and now in its fifth weekend, grossed $670,000 from 1,090 theaters for a total of $3.7 million, a relatively strong showing for an arthouse title. Nov. 6am, 8:30am PT: Updated with numbers through Saturday and the international box office.

