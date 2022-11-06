Celebrities react to the death of singer-actor Aaron Carter WPXI





Celebrities reached out on social media on Saturday following the death of singer and former child star Aaron Carter. Carter, 34, started performing as a child and released albums beginning in her teens. He would go on to earn acting credits on TV shows, including Lizzie McGuire, according to The Associated Press. Carter’s fifth and final studio album, LOVE, was released in 2018. The news of his death shocked fans and friends on the internet, with many sharing condolences on social media on Saturday afternoon. Aaron Carter was one of the first friends I made in Los Angeles. He has been so supportive throughout my transition and has always been a true friend. He introduced me to my first acting coach and helped me in more ways than I thought. I’ll miss you. I wish I could kiss you one last time. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/cw1Z03KlwI — Plastic martyr (@plasticmartyr) November 5, 2022 Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIPaaron Carter — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022 Not that @aaroncarter The news is heartbreaking, this kid had such a spark. I’ve known him for years and I’ve always liked him a lot, he was warm and really funny. He loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I’ll find pics of us and post more later damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter —Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022 I apologize if I spoke out of turn when mentioning Aaron Carter’s addiction that led to his death. That’s what I’ve been told, but I don’t want to spread false information. I know he worked hard to get over the bill. Anyway, very sad news. I was always rooting for him. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) November 5, 2022 Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt he was trying… he was really trying to be happy. I am sorry to learn of his death. Condolences to his family and fans pic.twitter.com/XuoJLekj8h — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 5, 2022 on a sadder note, rest in peace to aaron carter man. I know my homie was struggling and it’s sad to see someone unable to shake those demons and go at such a young age. blessings to his family and friends —Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) November 5, 2022 My thoughts are with Aaron Carter’s family, friends and fans. To the guy from 15F. I will never forget the day I met you. And I will always cherish the fact that those words meant something to you. https://t.co/NAn1HGdbod -Jamie Tworkowski (@jamietworkowski) November 5, 2022 Aaron Carter was a talented young man who brought joy to many people. He also battled addiction and mental health issues, and today he suffered a tragic death. Her sister died of an overdose ten years ago. So many of us suffer every day. I’m sorry, Aaron. pic.twitter.com/YglCr7pjd7 — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) November 5, 2022 so disappointed to hear the news from Aaron. The few interactions I’ve had with him have been extremely sweet but certainly sad. the media and our culture can be so vicious. — Parson James (@ParsonJames) November 5, 2022 Rest in peace Aaron Carter. I am in tears right now learning of your death. I just spoke to you on Wednesday and you seemed in a good mood. You were such a sweet soul who never had a chance. I’m sorry that your son, whom you wanted so much, never got to know you. pic.twitter.com/BaygQAhLox — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) November 5, 2022 Incredibly saddened by the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) November 5, 2022 I feel terrible about the death of Aaron Carter. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is fatherless and this man has passed way too young. Just a terrible one-day tragedy. RIP Aaron. — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) November 5, 2022 Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2022

