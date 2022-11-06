





Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar launched the NRI phase of Bollywood: Sooraj Barjatya November 06, 2022, 9:23 p.m.

2 minute read

Sooraj Barjatya credited Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for starting the NRI phase in Bollywood Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has credited his peers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra for introducing the “NRI phase” to Hindi cinema.



In a recent interview with eTimesthe director of Rajshri Productions said that Bollywood was still operating in phases, but the “NRI phase” was ushered in by the bosses of Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films.



Barjatya is currently preparing for his upcoming comeback as a director Unchaithe exit.

Why is this story important? India’s economic liberalization led global players to enter the domestic market decades ago. It triggered a media boom and cinema became an instrumental medium.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Chopra and Johar started making western-influenced films and brought the “NRI style” to Indian cinema in interesting ways, most of which were headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

This gave rise to a new phase of Bollywood. Phases and Trends in Bollywood Barjatya pointed out that the Hindi film industry has gone through several important phases over the years.



He said that in the late 1980s romance stories were a trend, then family dramas took over, then came NRI-style movies.



The veteran director also said that the success of current films rooted in Indian culture is also another phase. He noted that these phases change according to viewer demands.

Barjatya’s love for culturally rooted films Barjatya further expressed his pleasure for films rooted in Indian ethos which are doing well in the current phase.



He said, “Indians will be Indians at the end of the day. And I’m very happy that Indian stories are being told.”



Notably, the filmmaker is known for his family dramas most of which are collaborations with Salman Khan, which have always been traditional and bent on Indian culture.

Will “Uunchai” strike a chord with viewers? by Barjatya Unchai is an adventure drama that depicts a “friendship story”.



It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali and Parineeti Chopra.



For UnchaiBarjatya left her comfort zone to experience something new.



With a stellar cast and a promising story, Unchai seems to have the potential to live up to its name.



