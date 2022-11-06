House of the Dragon swapped actors for the finale





HBO’s season finale Dragon House aired a few weeks ago to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series had to process the state of affairs in Westeros. With the series not returning until at least 2024, fans would have plenty of time to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d’Arcy) in response to the death of his son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the sky above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those who will also re-watch the series. In the finale, there’s a cast change you may have missed.

As we roared towards the season finale, we were introduced to the Kingsguard’s twin brothers, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll played by Luke and Elliott Tittensor. During the penultimate episode, the pair were tasked with helping – in some way – apprehend Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and seat him on the Iron Throne. Ultimately, the pair would be split when new loyalties were declared, Luke’s Arryk for Aegon and the Greens, and Elliott’s Erryk for Rhaenyra and the Blacks. Speaking on the West of Westeros podcast by Weekly entertainment, Greg Yaitanes who is directing the final episode reveals that during filming production was hit with a glitch when Elliott contracted COVID. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY This meant the production had to find a replacement, and the answer came – obviously – from his twin brother. “There’s this scene, this big scene where Corlys (Steve Toussaint) goes down and they put the markers on the table and the messenger comes in,” Yaitanes says on the podcast. “It was a two-day hit and then we got COVID,” he adds.[Elliott] had COVID, so we swapped him with his brother.” RELATED: Who Are Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll in ‘House of the Dragon’? It must have been a great relief to have such a handy stand-in to solve an unexpected challenge, and the director notes that saying, “it would have killed us” if Luke hadn’t been able to pick up his brother. Yaitanes adds, “We were about to do the whole Emma cover and he’s standing right next to [them]. “It’s also a testament to Luke that he could play a slightly different role and pull it off without a hitch. House of the Dragon’The first season is now over, and when the show returns, we are sure to see the chess pieces move as the Dance of the Dragons is sure to be in full swing. However, the fight for the Iron Throne will divide the family of King Viserys Targaryen in two (Paddy Considine), and will also pit the two twins against each other, and when the pair meet on the battlefield, it’s sure to be a moving and possibly tragic scene. Dragon House is available for full streaming on HBO Max.

