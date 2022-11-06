Five comedic voices to watch on TikTok right now – The Hollywood Reporter





Kris Collins (47 million subscribers) Kris Collins Tiffany Rose/Getty Images Collins (aka Kallmekris) created an entire universe of comedic characters, including toddler Riley, dudebro Chad, Boston mom Janet, and unsmiling Russian woman Katrina. The former Canadian hairstylist, who did his hair on The CW’s Riverdalejoined TikTok in 2020 and quickly amassed millions of fans. De’Marcus Shawn (6.3 million subscribers) De’Marcus Shawn BOB TURTON TikTok users often joke that De’Marcus Shawn must have lived a hundred lives, judging by how many everyday scenarios he’s able to hilariously piece together: The retail clerk asks if you want to sign up for the store’s credit card, the soccer mom complaining about her child’s play and the Animal Planet host handling a dangerous snake, to name a few. Jake Krantz (2.4 million subscribers) Jake Krantz Courtesy of subject It’s hard to define Krantz’s style of humor, which incorporates elements of absurdity, nostalgic relatability and does not fail to cringe. On TikTok, the creator often uses Snapchat photos of himself as different characters for voiceless skits. It sparked viral comedic trends like “you too”. Boman Martinez-Reid (1.5 million subscribers) Boman Martinez-Reid Cindy Ord/Getty Images Flanked by his best friend, Eden Graham, and his sister Alyssa, CAA rep Martinez-Reid (aka Bomanizer) ridicules reality TV tropes for his TikTok audience. Running gags include the continuous Martinez-Reid, Dangerfield-esque riffs on “disrespect” and the discovery of increasingly random objects placed in his glasses. Caroline Klidonas (347,000 subscribers) Caroline Klidonas BETTINA NIEDERMANN There’s something odd about the chemistry between Klidonas and…herself. The actress, who most recently appeared on Netflix Dahmerhas gone viral multiple times for starring opposite herself in send-ups of classic rom-coms that deliver the perfect blend of satire and heartfelt appreciation. This story first appeared in the Nov. 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

