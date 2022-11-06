Hilary Duff mourns the death of her ex Aaron Carter





Hilary Duff remembers her ex, Aaron Carter, after his death.

Shortly after Carter was confirmed to have died aged 34 on Saturday, Duff, 35, mourned the loss and shared his grief on social media.

“I am deeply sorry that life has been so hard and that you have had to fight in front of the whole world,” the actress and singer captioned a Instagram post. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent.”

“Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply,” she added. “Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Duff and Carter dated in 2001, and the “I Want Candy” musician even made an appearance on an episode of Duff’s Lizzie McGuire. The couple then separated in 2004 and Duff, now a mother of three, married Matthew Koma in 2019.

Alongside Duff, Carter’s twin sister Angel Carter also took to social media to mourn the loss of her brother.

“To my twin, I loved you beyond measure. You will be sorely missed,” she began. “My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you…and I promise to treasure them.”

Angel, 34, added, “I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and can see you again. 💔.”

Entertainment celebrities also mourned Carter, the former child star who released a 3X platinum album at just 13, also online.

“Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it isn’t easy,” songwriter Dianne Warren shared on Twitter. “RIP Aaron Carter.”

A tree hill Actor Tyler Hilton wrote the news was “heartbreaking” after knowing Carter “for years” and loving him. Hilton and Carter toured together as part of the Pop2K Tour in 2019, and Hilton even played Carter hit “I Want Candy” with him on the scene.

“I’ve known him for years and always liked him a lot, he was warm and really funny,” Hilton shared on Twitter. “I loved doing a show and he was good at it. I’ll find pics of us and post some more later, damn RIP budddd.”





“Sending love to family, friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest in peace!” wrote Melissa Joan Hart with a back picture duo together since their youth.

“Incredibly saddened by the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family,” tweeted Disney alumnus Christy Carlson Romano.

On his instagram story, Billy Gilman shared a photo of himself and Carter, writing, “I’m disgusted by this one. You truly were a musical genius, and I could never be that.”

Fellow 90s pop star New Kids on the Block shared on Twitter, “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace Aaron.”

