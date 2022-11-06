Paramore performs on The Tonight Show, announces 2023 tour with a stop in Salt Lake City





Nov. 6 (UPI) — Paramore took the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The rock band performed the song ‘This is Why’ on Thursday nightepisodefrom NBC’s late night talk show. “This is Why” explores the singerHayley Williams‘ struggles to be in the public eye. “If you got an opinion / Maybe you should push it / Or maybe you could shout it / It might be best to keep it / To yourself,” she sings. Paramore released single and musicvideofor “This is Why” in September. The song is the title track from Paramore’s upcoming album of the same name. The album also contains the songs “The News”, “Running Out of Town”, “C’est Comme Ca”, “Big Man, Little Dignity”, “You First”, “Figure 8”, “Liar”, ” Crave” and “Thick Skull”. “This is Why” will be Paramore’s first album in nearly six years and is set to be released on February 10, 2023. Paramore is in the middle ofan autumn tourwhich began on October 2 in Bakersfield, California and ends on November 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. On Friday, the band announced a new North American bandroundfor 2023 with special guests Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas. The tour begins May 23, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ends August 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale November 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Here are the dates for Paramore’s 2023 tour: May 23, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center

May 25 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ, at Adjacent Festival

May 30 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 2 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

June 4 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 7 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

June 8 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Columbus, Ohio, at the Scottenstein Center

June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

June 13 – Orlando, Florida, at the Amway Center

June 14 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

July 6 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Smoothie King Center

July 8 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

July 9 – Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center

July 11 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 13 – Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena

July 16 – San Diego, Calif. at Viejas Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum

July 22 – San Francisco, Calif., at the Chase Center

July 24 – Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

July 25 – Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivant Arena

July 29 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

July 30 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

August 2 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

