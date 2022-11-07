Aaron Carter’s fiancee breaks silence on tragic death of young singer

As previously announced, Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The pop singer, reality TV star and occasional actor was discovered in his California home on Saturday morning after a cleaning lady found his body inside a bathtub.

No cause of death has yet been determined.

Mélanie Martin is in mourning. She shared this photo as a tribute to the late singer Aaron Carter.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday that detectives are investigating a “suspicious death” report at Carter’s residence…but few other details are available at this time.

Carter struggled with addiction.

The Backstreet Boys singer’s brother, Nick Carter, said he had been sober for five years earlier this year, but also checked into a rehab facility as recently as last September.

Carter was known for his early 2000s hits “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)”, “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq”.

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California . (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Late Saturday, the mother of Carter’s 11-month-old son, Melanie Martin, broke her silence on the tragedy.

“My fiancé Aaron Carter passed away,” she said.

“I love Aaron with all my heart and this is going to be a journey of raising a fatherless son. Please respect my family’s privacy as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love dearly.

“We are still coming to terms with this sad reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 19: Singer-songwriter Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

As you can see above, the model also posted a photo of herself kissing Carter, writing over the snapshot, “Baby, I can’t breathe.”

Carter made his opening debut for the Backstreet Boys before appearing on programs such as Lizzie McGuire, which starred Hilary Duff.

The actress/artist – who dated Carter as a young teenager – has now penned her own emotional tribute to the late star:

For Aaron — I am deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and you had to struggle in front of the whole world.

You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest quietly.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Aaron Carter attends WE tv celebrates the 100th episode of the Reality Stars ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ franchise and the premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv)

Elsewhere, meanwhile, a number of celebrities took to social media to mourn Aaron Carter.

“I am literally heartbroken by the death of Aaron Carter,” Courtney Stodden said.

“He contacted me a handful of times and I was always so scared to think this was going to happen. How?

“I was hoping he would heal, but now he’s at peace…I’m so drained.”

Melissa Joan Hart – who posted a photo of herself and Carter on Instagram – wrote in her own post:

“Sending love to family, friends and #AaronCarter fans. Rest in peace!”

Songwriter Diane Warren also mourned Carter’s passing, tweeting:

“Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it isn’t easy. RIPaaron Carter.

Added New Kids on the Block as a whole:

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.

Hills alum Spencer Pratt – who appeared on a TikTok livestream with Carter just days ago – tweeted “RIP”, including with those letters a heart and an angel emoji.

May Aaron Carter rest in peace.