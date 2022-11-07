



The event Encanto: An Immersive Live-To-Film Concert Experience will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the weekend of November 11-12, 2022. This special Disney concert will feature favorite songs from the movie “Encanto” performed live by members of the original cast accompanied by a 50-person ensemble, a full orchestra and very special guests, including Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda. Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the full orchestra performing music from the film and favorite songs live, and a Colombian band, made up of musicians from the soundtrack, will accompany the orchestra. Among the actors scheduled to appear are Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel), Adassa (voice of Dolores), Carolina Gaitan (voice of Pepa), Angie Cepeda (voice of Julieta), Mauro Castillo (voice of Félix), Diane Guerrero (voice of of Isabela), and Jessica Darrow (voice of Luisa). Tickets are always available for both performances if you wish to attend in person. The special “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” will be filmed during both Hollywood Bowl performances and will feature a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs for the film. We are thrilled with this incredibly prolific concert event that brings together award-winning talent and some of the best storytellers in the world. With our partners at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, Encanto’s music will come to life in a must-see way that rivals the greatest award show performances. , and were so thrilled that viewers around the world could experience the show wherever they are on Disney+, says Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. This all-new original special will be available to stream from Wednesday, December 28, 2022, only on Disney+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedisneyblog.com/2022/11/06/encanto-at-the-hollywood-bowl-will-debut-on-disney-in-december-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos