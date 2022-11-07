Puerto Rican musician Fabiola Mndez displays her mastery at the Portland show





Due to the presence of huge hurricanes, Puerto Rico has been in the news lately. But at a well-attended gig here on Saturday night, rising music star Fabiola Mndez proved there are far nicer things to think about about this US island territory in the Caribbean. Mayo Street Arts, in collaboration with Portlands East End Community School, brought Mndez, a charming musician in her twenties who performs traditional and updated forms of music from her native Puerto Rico, to their space of intimate performance for a very engaging concert with his trio. Mndez, who also sings, is considered a master of the art of the cuatro, a traditional 10-string guitar-like instrument. In fact, she was the first graduate of Bostons Berklee College of Music with a major in cuatro. She was joined for this performance by electric bassist Juan Maldonado and percussionist and traditional giro player Miguel Martinez. Like much of the music of the Americas, Puerto Rican music has roots in European and African traditions, as well as indigenous forms. While it might be interesting to separate the music and identify the individual sources, Saturday’s performance, featuring music from Mndez’s latest album, Afrorriquea, seemed to offer a better opportunity to experience the music as a fiery blend styles, attitudes and feelings. , with Mndez as a trustworthy guide. Mndez, who sang in Spanish while speaking primarily in English, noted a fundamental appreciation for traditional music associated with his instrument while stating his hope to expand his fan base. So traditional jibaro and bomba forms alternated with selections of salsa, jazz (a Berklee influence) and pop (the leader electronically self-harmonizing at times) to fill out an energetic 80-minute performance. which happened very quickly. Mndez showed mastery of his instrument with fast, improvised runs rivaling any favorite guitarist. Yet the spiciness reminiscent of the mandolin cuatros in his hands also allowed festive, nostalgic moments to weave an occasional spell of sunny nostalgia through the program. His accompanists filled out the sound while adding their own fiery solos. Maldonado went through several percolating bass interludes where he nearly rivaled the lead fleet’s fretwork, while also reflecting his knack for creating a sense of ebb and flow. Martinez wielded a variety of drums, from the familiar snare drum to the conga and bomba of African descent. The complexity and subtle variations of accents and patterns in the Puerto Rican approach to rhythm made his contributions particularly interesting and sonically infectious. His moment on the traditional strummed and rubbed giro drew some in the crowd trying to join in on the percussion action. They had the chance to participate in a few songs elsewhere during the show. The Fabiola Mndez Trio brought Puerto Rico closer to Portland with well-played music and a generous spirit of sharing a culturally rich past and suggesting a positive future. Steve Feeney is a freelance writer living in Portland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2022/11/06/fabiola-mendez-displayed-a-mastery-of-her-instrument-with-rapid-fire-improvisatory-runs-at-her-show-in-portland-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos