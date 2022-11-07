‘Black Adam’ Tops Box Office Over Quiet Weekend





NEW YORK — On a quiet weekend in theaters ahead of the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Warner Bros. Black Adam topped the box office for the third consecutive weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Black Adam, Dwayne Johnsons Proposed Launch New DC Films Superpower, surpassed $300 million worldwide in three weeks after release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million. That makes the $195 million-budget film the third film this year to lead the box office three consecutive weeks on a trajectory that could top the $366 million that Shazam! grossed in 2019, but less certain of turning a profit in its theatrical run. When Walt Disney Co.’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Thursday, it should mark one of the biggest opening weekends of the year. Ryan Coogler’s original debuted with over $200 million in US and Canadian theaters in 2018, and predictions suggest it could open with around $175 million. Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers as he arrives for the premiere of the film ‘Black Adam’ on Tuesday October 18, 2022 in London. (Vianney LeCaer/Invision) With Wakanda Forever looming, only one new movie has hit the mainstream: One Piece Film: Red, distributed by Sony Pictures’ anime division, Crunchyroll. The Japanese anime sequel, part of the One Piece franchise, debuted in second place with $9.5 million. While not as robust as Crunchyrolls openings Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which grossed $21.1 million in August, or Funimations Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, which grossed $18 million in March, Red once again showed that anime proves to be an exceptionally reliable tool. attract to North American theaters. The 15th film in the franchise but the first to be widely released in the United States, Red attracted a particularly young audience, with around 75% of ticket buyers aged between 18 and 34. Third place went to Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy by George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The Universal Pictures release collected $8.5 million in its third weekend, bringing the cumulative total of $60 million budget romantic comedies to $46.7 million domestically and 137, $2 million worldwide. For a genre that has struggled in theaters in recent years, Ticket to Paradise is showing some persistence, especially as the go-to choice for older audiences. Even with Halloween coming and going, Paramount Pictures Smile has also continued to hold up well in theaters. In its sixth week of release, the horror flick added another $4 million to bring it to $99.1 million in total. Some of the year’s top Oscar contenders have struggled to make a big impact in wide circulation. James Grays Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age tale set in 1980s New York, expanded to 1,006 theaters in its second week, grossing $810,000 for Focus Features. Focus Tr, starring Cate Blanchett as the acclaimed conductor, grossed $670,000 from 1,090 theaters for a five-week total of $3.7 million. MGMs Till on Grandma Till-Mobleys’ pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, added $1.9 million across 2,316 theaters for a gross of $6.6 million on four weeks. The best of the bunch so far has been Searchlight Pictures The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irish rowing friends. It grossed $3 million in 895 locations in its third weekend of release, bringing its worldwide total to $10.2 million. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Black Adam, $18.5 million. 2. One Piece Movie: Red, $9.5 million. 3. Ticket to Paradise, $8.5 million. 4. Smile, $4 million. 5. Prey for the Devil, $3.9 million. 6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, $3.4 million. 7. Banshees of Inisherin, $2 million. 8. Up to $1.9 million. 9. End of Halloween, $1.4 million. 10. Terrifier 2, $1.2 million.

