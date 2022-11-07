Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Want Voice Over After Gimmighoul Trailer





Laura Gray Posted : 2022-11-06T19:08:49

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shows Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq talking about the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and fans are thrilled with the quality of the voice used for Paldean’s debut. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players got another look at a Paldean Pokemon with the Ghost-type Gimmighoul debut. Sporting two forms, he’ll be involved in a Pokemon Go crossover, which was covered in an adorable trailer featuring Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq. During the video, Willow and Jacq talk on the phone, talking about the phenomena of Gimmighoul appearing in her wandering form outside of Paldea. Although the information is interesting, it was the dubbing of the two characters that caught the attention of fans. This isn’t the first Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer to use voice acting. Players also got to hear streamer and Gym Leader Iono speak as she introduced her mate Bellibolt. The storytelling gives each character surprising depth and has left fans wondering if Gen 9 games will finally include voice acting. Will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet include voice acting? While many trailers have included it, there is currently no indication that the games themselves will have voice acting. Despite this, fans responded to Gimmighoul’s exit video posted on the Pokemon Twitter account, sharing their support for the possibility of voiced characters and how it could improve gameplay. AceStarThe3rd comments The voice acting is actually very nice. Maybe the voice that directed this should direct a whole Pokemon game or something silly while Nova adds How I wish these games had a voiceover. DroidSh4ck assaults with the above, commenting, loves the Professor voice acting, and these new Gen 9 Ghost Pokmon videos with spooky lore absolutely steal the show! Impressive! Another player, Crazy_RT, laments the lack of voice acting, stating that it makes me so sad that the games don’t have voice acting. THIS SOUNDS TOO GOOD! I hope scarlet and violet have at least like little voice acting sections. I want these characters to come to life with their words. Scarlet & Violet fans seem to overwhelmingly approve of the voice acting in the trailer, but sadly, this isn’t the first time Pokemon players have called out voice characters. Since the move to the Nintendo Switch, support for voice acting has remained strong. While this probably won’t happen during Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there’s a chance that future games could finally implement the feature.

