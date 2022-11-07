5 Critically Acclaimed Films Of The Actor To Watch





By CNBCTV18.com As Kamal Haasan turns 68 on November 7, here’s a look at his top five films. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan has ruled the hearts of millions for decades with his personality and measured acting. The actor has delivered several critical films like Vishwaroopam, Dasavatharam, Hey Ram, Uttama Villain and continues to surprise moviegoers with each new film. Whether it’s his outstanding dialogue delivery or his acting method, it all comes naturally to him. During his career spanning more than six decades, Kamal Haasan has played many unconventional roles. As the actor turns 68 on Nov. 7, here’s a look at his top five films. Aadu Puli Attam (1977) Aadu Puli Attam is an action movie directed by SP Muthuraman. The black and white film starred Kamal Haasan, Sangeetha, Rajinikanth and Sripriya in the lead roles. The filmmaker then remade the film in Telugu titled Yetthuku Pai Yetthu in 1978. The story revolves around the life of a young man who aspires to be a cop but ends up leading a gang of thieves. However, after discovering that his associates are much worse than thieves, he decides to join the police. Nayagan (1987) This film by Mani Ratnam tells the story of Hairy Nayakan, an ordinary man who witnesses the brutal murder of his father. Instead of helping her find the killer, the corrupt cops make her life hell. After struggling hard, he becomes a gift. Kamal Haasan won the National Best Actor award for the film. Vishwaroopam (2013) Vishwaroopam is a spy action-thriller written, directed and financed by Kamal Haasan, who also stars in it. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The story revolves around Nirupama, who is trying to find a reason to divorce her husband Vishva. She soon discovers that her husband has ties to a dark and dangerous world. The film was released on January 25, 2013 and a sequel to the film, Vishwaroopam II released in 2018. Dasavathaaram (2008) Kamal Haasan surprised his fans by playing 10 roles in the film Dasavathaaram. The following year, the film was released in Hindi as Dashavatar. From former US President George Bush to a former CIA agent, the actor has managed to nail every character in his prosthetic makeup. Thoongaa Vanam (2015) Kamal Haasan starred in the action-thriller film Thoongaa Vanam helmed by Rajesh M. Selva. Apart from the actor, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Kishore, Trisha, Sampath Raj and Yugi Sethu in pivotal roles. The film was released in 2015 as a remake of the French film Nuit Blanche. The plot revolves around Diwakar, an IRS agent from the Narcotics Control Bureau whose life changes when a powerful drug trafficker kidnaps his son. (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani )

