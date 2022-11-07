Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar brought the NRI phase to Bollywood: Sooraj Barjatya | Bollywood

Sooraj Barjatya spoke about filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra in a new interview. The director, who is preparing for the release of Uunchai, his next film starring Amitabh Bachchan, said that there was once a phase of NRI films in Bollywood. He said it was inaugurated by Karan and Aditya. Read also : Sooraj Barjatya reveals he took anxiety medication before telling Amitabh Bachchan about Uunchai storyline

When asked if Indian cinema is going back to its roots, the filmmaker said the industry goes through phases. He talked about his films and said that when Salman Khan star Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) came out, there was a love story phase in Bollywood. With Madhuri Dixits Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), the phase of family films entered, added the director.

I clearly remember when I did Maine Pyaar Kiya there was a love story phase. With Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the whole family culture came into play. Then Adi and Karan (filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar) introduced the NRI phase. What I think is that the public also travels everywhere. People can afford to travel. I feel like people also want to show their roots to their kids. So, now movies have also returned to Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, etc., Sooraj told ETimes.

Aditya Chopra-director Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Karan Johars Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna are some of the notable films based on NRI families released in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many of their films, based on and aimed at NRI audiences, became major box office hits.

In the same interview, Sooraj also talked about southern films that were rooted in Indian culture and said, “It’s a phase, but I think people want to see Indian stories. Indians will be Indians at the end of the day. And I’m very happy that Indian stories are being told.

The upcoming Uunchai film is Sooraj’s first film in seven years. Presented as a drama, the film is about four friends Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika also feature in Uunchai. The film is set to be released on November 11.